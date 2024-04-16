Triple H dropped the ball by not signing top AEW star, according to former WWE writer

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H may have dropped the ball by not signing a top AEW star, according to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. The talent in question is Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin officially inked a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion at the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view. After finishing his commitments with NJPW, Ospreay officially joined the AEW roster in February. The 30-year-old has impressed fans with his unmatched performances in the company against Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Will Ospreay recently courted controversy when he fired shots at Triple H, who had allegedly commented on his work ethic for signing with AEW. Although WWE had pursued Ospreay, the latter opted to join All Elite Wrestling, which reportedly made the British star a stronger offer.

On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer shared his perspective on WWE not landing Ospreay.

Freddie Prinze Jr. praised the company's recent programming with The Game as Chief Content Officer and claimed that the only noticeable shortcoming of the Triple H era was its failure to acquire talent like Ospreay.

“The only places where they’ve dropped the ball a little is on getting talent. I think not getting Will Ospreay was a mistake, but outside of that, man — I can’t say enough good things about where wrestling is going.” [H/T Ewrestlingnews.com]

AEW star Will Ospreay had a personal reason for taking shots at Triple H

Will Ospreay made headlines with his remarks regarding Triple H on the April 10, 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite. He called out The King of Kings for insinuating that he did not sign with WWE to avoid the company's famously demanding schedule.

He even referenced Stephanie McMahon and alluded to speculations that link The Cerebral Assassin's ascent in the corporate hierarchy of the promotion to his relationship with The Billion Dollar Princess.

A recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed light on Ospreay's motivation for cutting the promo. A user took to Twitter/X to share the report, which claimed that the promo was Will's own idea.

"The Will Ospreay promo against Triple H was entirely Ospreay's own idea as he had very personal reasons to respond back. Ospreay felt that when one of the most important people in the business, who he had respectfully negotiated with, had mocked his work ethic and dedication to the business. Management cleared his promo when he requested it as he felt that after Levesque took a cheap shot at him, he didn’t think it was wrong to jab back. Ospreay brought the idea to Tony Khan, and even said he’d take full responsibility for it. Obviously the final responsibility is Khan, who clearly approved," the post read.

Will Ospreay will face Bryan Danielson in a dream match at the upcoming pay-per-view, AEW Dynasty 2024.

