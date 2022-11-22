"TRIPLE H HAS NO CREATIVE IDEAS" - Twitter explodes to WWE's announcement seemingly imitating AEW event

Triple H has been on a dominant streak since overtaking the leadership reins at WWE. With their much anticipated Survivor Series event set to take place over the weekend, there have been quite a few modifications to the matches. WWE recently officially announced a press conference would take place after the events, which is seemingly imitated from AEW.

Media scrums following pay-per-views were seemingly a prominent part of AEW. The controversial All Out media scrum in September resulted in CM Punk and The Elite being suspended. However, the inaugural AEW Trios Champions returned at Full Gear in a failed attempt to re-capture their titles from the Death Triangle.

There's seemingly not been a dearth of talent for The Game to bring back to WWE. A few weeks ago, he brought back Mia Yim to ally with AJ Styles and The O.C. to deal with their 'Rhea Ripley problem' and Judgment Day. Ahead of Crown Jewel, WWE held a press conference highlighting Logan Paul's first title match against Roman Reigns.

In the 90s, the Connecticut-based company often held press conferences before WrestleMania. Triple H's recent decision for the upcoming Premium Live Event garnered mixed reactions from fans:

psykohurricane @psykohurricane @WWE And their press conference will be professional and not a glorified patting on the back like the AEW media scrum are. @WWE And their press conference will be professional and not a glorified patting on the back like the AEW media scrum are.

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐖𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐢𝐞 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG @RobSandersonPxP @ChrisBr00012914 @UtdSteven @WWE I only just used it as example. Point is, they’ve been doing press conferences before and they used to do post PPV scrums before too (mainly Mania tho). It was also a thing with Triple H in NXT before AEW even started. @RobSandersonPxP @ChrisBr00012914 @UtdSteven @WWE I only just used it as example. Point is, they’ve been doing press conferences before and they used to do post PPV scrums before too (mainly Mania tho). It was also a thing with Triple H in NXT before AEW even started.

Juice Springsteen @JuicySteen WWE @WWE



#SurvivorSeries #WarGames



ms.spr.ly/6015dFwoP BREAKING: Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference to immediately follow the Premium Live Event this Saturday, Nov. 26. BREAKING: Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference to immediately follow the Premium Live Event this Saturday, Nov. 26. #SurvivorSeries #WarGames ms.spr.ly/6015dFwoP https://t.co/tlfwbdYNf5 The media scrum success or controversy, from AEW, has now led to WWE airing their own post PLE Press Conferences. CATC had one in the UK but this is the first in the US. twitter.com/wwe/status/159… The media scrum success or controversy, from AEW, has now led to WWE airing their own post PLE Press Conferences. CATC had one in the UK but this is the first in the US. twitter.com/wwe/status/159…

Joshua Goodman @Love_Wrestling8 @Dereck1987p @WWE Dude WWE did it in the 90's when AEW wasn't even born yet so how's there credit to give when they weren't even made @Dereck1987p @WWE Dude WWE did it in the 90's when AEW wasn't even born yet so how's there credit to give when they weren't even made

Ro Edwards @RoEdwardsRPM @WWE Earlier sighting of WWE doing press conferences. 1992. Vince must have copied Tony Khan's homework at school or something. @WWE Earlier sighting of WWE doing press conferences. 1992. Vince must have copied Tony Khan's homework at school or something. https://t.co/sceKxe8g81

Andrade El Idolo's frustrations with AEW to potentially lead to working with Triple H again??

Since The Game returned to WWE in an administrative role, many AEW stars have been vocal about their vested interest in returning to the promotion. Additionally, AEW's overcrowded roster has led to unhappiness among stars like Miro, Andrade, and many more.

The former United States Champion recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message seemingly bidding farewell to AEW. His former tag team partner Zelina Vega also reacted to the post. Last month, Andrade got involved in backstage heat with Sammy Guevara and was allegedly suspended for his actions indefinitely.

The invisible war between Tony Khan and Triple H worsened when the former reportedly sent WWE a legal warning for tampering with their contracts. It seemed Hunter wanted Chris Jericho and other former WWE talents back with the promotion while they were signed to AEW.

Would you like to see Andrade return to WWE and work under Triple H again? Sound off in the comments below.

