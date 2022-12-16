"Triple H & HBK can’t even book the titles correctly" - Wrestling world vent frustrations about former WWE Superstar's proposal for female AEW talent 

AEW has often been criticized for its bloated roster and more recently for the number of championship titles it sports. However, Saraya believes there's still room for a Women's Tag Team Championship, and fans defiantly disagree with her.

All Elite Wrestling currently has a roster of over 100 male stars who are publicly signed and nearly 30 female wrestlers. Unfortunately, with only around 3 hours of television every week, the show has very little time to showcase all its talent.

This fact has clearly not gone above the heads of fans on Twitter, as in response to the AEW star's claim, many vehemently disagreed with the Anti-Diva, and even took some nasty shots at her.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



Look at The WWE & NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in WWE, both completely irrelevant, worthless & have no competition. Triple H & HBK can’t even book the titles correctly. Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Saraya: There Is Space For A Women's Tag Division In AEW dlvr.it/SfQR9p Saraya: There Is Space For A Women's Tag Division In AEW dlvr.it/SfQR9p NOBODY wants Women’s Tag Team Titles In AEW, NOBODY! Saraya has to be delusional if she wants that.Look at The WWE & NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in WWE, both completely irrelevant, worthless & have no competition. Triple H & HBK can’t even book the titles correctly. twitter.com/fightful/statu… NOBODY wants Women’s Tag Team Titles In AEW, NOBODY! Saraya has to be delusional if she wants that.Look at The WWE & NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in WWE, both completely irrelevant, worthless & have no competition. Triple H & HBK can’t even book the titles correctly. twitter.com/fightful/statu…

Matthew 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👨🏻‍🦽 @Anime_Otaku2 @LightMatane @Fightful I think if they have Jade go for a unification match against the women's champion in a few months, I could see the TBS title being replaced by TBS tag titles. Really, the biggest problem is that they're not giving women enough TV time. @LightMatane @Fightful I think if they have Jade go for a unification match against the women's champion in a few months, I could see the TBS title being replaced by TBS tag titles. Really, the biggest problem is that they're not giving women enough TV time.

RidingNerdy @SaltFueledRobot @Fightful Considering the ratings trends, there's no room for a women's division, period. @Fightful Considering the ratings trends, there's no room for a women's division, period.

Alucardsfate @alucardsfate @Fightful They should get the singles division right first. @Fightful They should get the singles division right first.

Great Friend of the Show Joel Mcintyre @GiftedMoney @Fightful Can we get space for more than one womens match per dynamite first before we start talking about having THREE TITLES in the womens division @Fightful Can we get space for more than one womens match per dynamite first before we start talking about having THREE TITLES in the womens division

Rob @RonMac91 @Fightful No there isn't. We don't need to rehash what wwe did and throw random teams together to try and put a division together.. aew haven't got the actual division right yet @Fightful No there isn't. We don't need to rehash what wwe did and throw random teams together to try and put a division together.. aew haven't got the actual division right yet

tony c @tcaps333 @Fightful Yeah because tony has booked the women's division so great smh.. I liked her better when she was retired and quiet @Fightful Yeah because tony has booked the women's division so great smh.. I liked her better when she was retired and quiet

Mr. Bat-man 🇨🇦 @KnightWing19

It's not even relevant in the WWE really. @Fightful Seriously? HAHAHAHA! Not the way the AEW is run now there isn't especially the woman's division.It's not even relevant in the WWE really. @Fightful Seriously? HAHAHAHA! Not the way the AEW is run now there isn't especially the woman's division. It's not even relevant in the WWE really.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @Fightful She needs to take that up with her booker who only puts one woman's match per show and books the division like a complete and utter afterthought. @Fightful She needs to take that up with her booker who only puts one woman's match per show and books the division like a complete and utter afterthought.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter are currently set to face Saraya in a tag team match against a mystery partner. With Sasha Banks' departure from WWE all but confirmed, many fans are sure that The Boss will reunite with her friend in All Elite Wrestling. Could this be why Saraya was pushing for a Women's Tag Team Championship?

Missed out on the recent AEW Dynamite? You can check the results here.

Saraya recently commented on the long-perceived backstage rivalry between AEW and WWE

Fans of the two wrestling promotions have become awfully tribal over the past few years, with many believing that the athletes share their disdain for the other company. Unfortunately, for these fans, this might not be the case at all.

Saraya recently had an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes where she recalled the WWE backstage reaction to the stars jumping between promotions.

"When I was backstage in WWE, I didn’t see people talk s**t about AEW. People were just happy that there was another place for people to go. When people would get let go in WWE, we’d be so devastated for people. It would be like someone just died or something like that." (H/T: Forbes)

The Anti-Diva also noted that many wrestlers are happy that they now have the opportunity to go to another promotion that's nearly as big as WWE. Since the star has been backstage in both promotions over the past year, this could very well put the fan tribalism to rest once and for all.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes