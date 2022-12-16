"Triple H & HBK can’t even book the titles correctly" - Wrestling world vent frustrations about former WWE Superstar's proposal for female AEW talent 

AEW has often been criticized for its bloated roster and more recently for the number of championship titles it sports. However, Saraya believes there's still room for a Women's Tag Team Championship, and fans defiantly disagree with her.
All Elite Wrestling currently has a roster of over 100 male stars who are publicly signed and nearly 30 female wrestlers. Unfortunately, with only around 3 hours of television every week, the show has very little time to showcase all its talent.
This fact has clearly not gone above the heads of fans on Twitter, as in response to the AEW star's claim, many vehemently disagreed with the Anti-Diva, and even took some nasty shots at her.
Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter are currently set to face Saraya in a tag team match against a mystery partner. With Sasha Banks' departure from WWE all but confirmed, many fans are sure that The Boss will reunite with her friend in All Elite Wrestling. Could this be why Saraya was pushing for a Women's Tag Team Championship?
Missed out on the recent AEW Dynamite? You can check the results here.
Saraya recently commented on the long-perceived backstage rivalry between AEW and WWE
Fans of the two wrestling promotions have become awfully tribal over the past few years, with many believing that the athletes share their disdain for the other company. Unfortunately, for these fans, this might not be the case at all.
Saraya recently had an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes where she recalled the WWE backstage reaction to the stars jumping between promotions.
"When I was backstage in WWE, I didn’t see people talk s**t about AEW. People were just happy that there was another place for people to go. When people would get let go in WWE, we’d be so devastated for people. It would be like someone just died or something like that." (H/T: Forbes)
The Anti-Diva also noted that many wrestlers are happy that they now have the opportunity to go to another promotion that's nearly as big as WWE. Since the star has been backstage in both promotions over the past year, this could very well put the fan tribalism to rest once and for all.
Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.