Triple H could plant the seeds for a big arrival in WWE, veteran says: "He's not the second-best luchador behind Rey Mysterio"

Eric Bischoff recently stated that Triple H could soon plan to bring a top star to WWE and launch a new angle. The story may revolve around Penta and his brother Rey Fenix.

Penta's contract with AEW expired in November 2024, and he debuted in the Stamford-based promotion on RAW on January 13. Rey Fenix was also supposed to leave AEW and join the rival company alongside his brother Penta. However, Tony Khan added an injury clause to his contract, thereby tying him to his promotion for some more time.

In the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff commented on whether Rey Fenix is missing out on not being with Penta in WWE. He stated that it is almost certain that HHH might hire Rey after his contract with AEW expires. Hunter could even put the Lucha Brothers in a feud against each other over Luchador supremacy.

"As you were explaining to me the commentary from Cole [of putting Penta over] very briefly, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, they see him coming and we’re creating some stakes, right off the bat. Fenix shows up. What’s his issue? ‘He’s not the second-best luchador behind Rey Mysterio. I am.’ Now I’m not saying that’s a good idea, but right off the bat, there’s something to work with." [From 13:12 - 13:43]

Bischoff reiterated that it is highly likely that Rey Fenix would end up in the Stamford-based promotion with his brother Penta.

"I would be surprised if we don’t see Fenix in WWE. And it may take a while like it took Penta a while. But I think he’s going to end up there, and I think he’s going to have an opportunity to tell a great story with Penta, whatever that may be. There’s a great story to be told with two really, really amazing performers in an ever-growing segment of the overall professional wrestling audience.” [From 14:06 - 14:30]

Eric Bischoff on WWE taking a shot at AEW with Penta's debut

Speaking on the same edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff also shared his thoughts on whether WWE took a shot at AEW with Penta's debut. The former RAW general manager stated Penta's presentation in the RAW debut was not factored by AEW, even though moments after the ex-AEW star's debut, Michael Cole took a shot at AEW.

"I think that’s happening in the normal course of business right now for WWE. I don’t think that any extra effort or thought went into Penta because he was coming from AEW. I think they treated him just like they would treat any other major star who was coming into the company. My understanding is that Paul Levesque had his eyes on Penta for quite some time, and I doubt that he was going to do any more or any less with that opportunity to introduce Penta because of AEW," he said.

Penta's debut match was against Chad Gable. He defeated Gable to win his first match in the Stamford-based promotion.

