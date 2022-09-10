WWE seemingly takes a dig at CM Punk's AEW backstage fiasco on SmackDown

WWE will not shy away from seemingly mocking AEW's backstage scandal involving CM Punk and The Elite, as witnessed on this week's SmackDown.

It is no secret that Tony Khan's Promotion has been on volatile grounds recently. CM Punk's comments about The Elite, Colt Cabana and Hangman Page at the post-All Out Media Scrum allegedly caused a massive brawl backstage. Following this, an investigation has reportedly been initiated to determine the details and the next course of action.

WWE has apparently noted the situation and seemingly mocked it this week on SmackDown. Alluding to the kayfabe incident of Ronda Rousey assaulting Adam Pearce, the commentators stated that she had been "disciplined internally" after an investigation, the details of which will not be made public.

Michael Cole also mentioned that Pearce "has gotten carried away" and "aired the dirty laundry publicly." Hence, the investigation was taken behind the scenes. This could be an indirect reference to the aforementioned AEW brawl and investigation following Punk's comments.

With the Stamford-based promotion being AEW's biggest competitor, jibes like this are expected. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Tony Khan will respond in the coming weeks.

AEW has also referenced multiple WWE personalities this week

The cold war between the two promotions has also induced All Elite stars to allude to Triple H himself this week.

The latest edition of Dynamite featured a hard-hitting promo by MJF. The returning star received a thunderous welcome from fans, who were expecting a babyface turn for the Long Island native.

However, it wasn't long before MJF started speaking about the "2024 bidding war" between All Elite Wrestling and WWE. During the promo, he also referenced Triple H and Cody Rhodes while also calling the latter a "real wrestling company".

The Salt of the Earth is currently has a title shot since he bagged the win at the Casino Ladder match at All Out. With his threats to use the AEW World Championship as a bargaining chip, it remains to be seen whether he will actually jump ship to WWE in 2024.

Do you think MJF will switch his allegiance once his contract has expired? Sound off in the comments!

