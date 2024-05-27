"Triple H in shambles" - WWE Universe in disbelief as Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) former partner returns to AEW

Fans react after a former WWE Superstar showed up at AEW Double or Nothing to help Adam Copeland (fka Edge). The star who returned is Gangrel.

Gangrel is a former stablemate of Copeland. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, he led a faction named The Brood alongside Christian Cage and Edge. Later, the trio was separated, with Cage and Adam finding success in their careers. However, the 55-year-old star couldn't find much success in pro wrestling after being released by WWE in June 2001.

In a recent interview, The Master Manipulator revealed he pitched to bring back Gangrel at WrestleMania 39 in some capacity. However, WWE rejected the offer. Nevertheless, the Attitude Era legend made his AEW return to help Copeland at the show.

The TNT Champion and House of Black leader have been feuding for weeks now. Adam Copeland and Malakai Black squared off at Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Championship. This brutal match saw The Rated-R Superstar retain the title against Malakai with the assistance of Gangrel.

Fans loved the 55-year-old's appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many also criticized Triple and WWE for dismissing a great idea of bringing back the legend.

Adam Copeland explains why WWE rejected to bring back Gangrel

The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he pitched the idea of bringing Gangrel back for a match, but WWE dismissed the veteran's potential return because they thought no one remembered the 55-year-old.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet's Insights, Copeland said:

"I tried and I just got shut down. Every person shut it down. [Why?] So this isn't a knock on WWE, but I'd always get the well nobody remembers. People remember, wrestling fans remember and I think wrestling fans want to be rewarded for remembering. And that's a way to reward them. That's what I've always felt."

It will be interesting to see if this was Gangrel's one-off appearance or if he would accompany Adam Copeland regularly.

