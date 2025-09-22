"Triple H is a smart man," "AEW Faction could be very cool"- Fans erupt after former AEW stars reunited with Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross, now known as Killer Kross, and his wife, Scarlett, have been making significant waves on the independent circuit since departing WWE earlier this summer. Witnessing him reunite with former AEW stars led to a huge fan implosion of reactions on social media.
The WrestlePro company recently held its Killer Smokeshow event on September 21st at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey. It featured Kross, with Scarlett at ringside, picking up a huge victory over Richard Holliday in a No-Disqualification match with the aid of his former allies, The Righteous, who were a part of AEW until May this year.
Following that, Dutch and Vincent shook hands with Kross and finally joined forces with him, after first teasing a union months ago. The scene led to the fans debating about the moment on social media. A section of fans believed that WWE would sign them as a faction, amidst reported interest in signing The Righteous.
On the other hand, some fans believed that they should instead head to the rival promotion AEW under Tony Khan's regime, and one even pleaded with him to sign the reunited faction.
Wrestling veteran believes WWE has found Karrion Kross' replacement
Witnessing the current WWE product, veteran Vince Russo claimed that the company was positioning Bo Dallas in the same role as Karrion Kross. The twisted leader of the Wyatt Sicks has been trying to play mind games and create a rift between The Street Profits in backstage segments on SmackDown.
The duo has not been on the same page in recent weeks, and Dallas' twisted mindset is planting the seeds of their split. According to Russo, it was exactly what Kross was doing during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.
"It is crystal clear if you're watching what I'm watching; they put Bo Dallas in the Karrion Kross role. Kross was doing the same exact thing that went nowhere, by the way. They're doing the same exact thing with Bo Dallas. Same exact thing that Karrion Kross was doing. Same thing," Russo said.
With the former WWE superstar having two strong yet familiar allies at his side, it will be interesting to see what happens next in his career.