"This weekend Papa H and Uncle Tony (Khan) are going to spoil us" - Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to social media's newly appointed nicknames for Triple H and AEW President 

The wrestling world recently exploded with hilarious reactions to their newly appointed nickname for Triple H.

On Sunday, the McMahon-led company will host its first event in the UK in nearly three decades. The Clash at the Castle event will feature Roman Reigns defending his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

A few talents from Tony Khan's promotion were rumored to be requesting their releases. This led to speculation that they might jump ship to WWE. Former NXT Superstar Bobby Fish has officially been released from his AEW contract. Malakai Black too had requested a release from the promotion but was allegedly denied.

This weekend WWE has two events lined up: Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday. Meanwhile, AEW's All Out pay-per-view is also set for the same day as WWE's developmental brand. This has excited the wrestling fraternity, giving them a rare occasion for back-to-back wrestling shows.

With Triple H in Cardiff, Wales in a bid to hype and promote the event, fans on Twitter went into a hilarious bout of laughter and started referring to him as 'Papa H' in an affectionate manner.

Another fan cited that he was all about giving a second chance:

RICH @thebittenhero @IANdrewTheGiant Papa H is all about second chances. @IANdrewTheGiant Papa H is all about second chances.

One user cited that The Game had the business in him before taking over creative control:

Another fan stated that if they could refer to WWE's Intercontinental Champion by his full name too:

#SUNMIinSF?|MrHypebot @MrHypebot



If Riddle can get his first name back, anything's possible at this point. Hey, can someone ask Papa H if we can call the Intercontinental Champion WALTER again?If Riddle can get his first name back, anything's possible at this point. #WWE Hey, can someone ask Papa H if we can call the Intercontinental Champion WALTER again?If Riddle can get his first name back, anything's possible at this point. #WWE

One user played on his iconic catchphrase:

Another fan referenced Bobby Fish being released from his contract and returning to WWE:

Another fan pointed out that they were glad to see The Game healthy:

SalamanderGojira @GojiraOmega @btsportwwe @TripleH @arielhelwani Just in case no one else has mentioned it. I am glad to see Triple H looking so healthy... and happy quite frankly.(You scared us Papa H) @btsportwwe @TripleH @arielhelwani Just in case no one else has mentioned it. I am glad to see Triple H looking so healthy... and happy quite frankly.(You scared us Papa H)

Another fan shared a meme of Triple H with Thanos' glove:

Last week, AEW's legal team allegedly sent Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan a warning for tampering with their talent's contracts.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

Triple H on whether NXT was punished for not overcoming AEW in their ratings

Triple H overlooked NXT during its black and gold days. He was responsible for its upliftment and mentored many of the current and upcoming talents of the WWE roster today.

While recently promoting Clash at the Castle in an interaction with BT Sport, Hunter highlighted how it was never really about the competition. He added how Tony Khan's promotion put their best talents and products forward:

"No. People put so much pressure on this, all these competitive wars. It never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system, good for them. No, it was never that, it was never even pressure of, 'You have to beat them.' It was never that, we put on the best product we could. Like I said, it shifted over time, they're in the pandemic, all of that shifted over time."

𝓒𝓻𝓪𝓰𝓱𝓪𝓼 𝓒𝓻𝓪𝓫𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓭𝓮𝓻 @THENEXTBlGTHlNG “They beat our developmental system…. Good for them.” “They beat our developmental system…. Good for them.” 😭 https://t.co/WHYkIlTcHY

Tony Khan's promotion is set for its All Out pay-per-view. Many former WWE Superstars are on the match card for the event. Jon Moxley will defend his undisputed AEW World Championship against CM Punk, while Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson will face each other in singles competition.

What do you think of WWE under Triple H's regime going up against Tony Khan's AEW this weekend?? Sound off in the comments.

