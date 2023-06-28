Triple H trying to cripple AEW roster by promising its stars "things" to leave for WWE, details disclosed - Reports

Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, is seemingly trying to "cripple" AEW's roster by offering stars certain incentives to leave Tony Khan's company and join the global juggernaut instead, according to recent reports.

Several top AEW talents are reportedly coming toward the end of their current deals in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Most notably, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' contracts have been said to be expiring imminently. And WWE may be looking to capitalize on this and lure in multiple big names.

Triple H's strategy for this has been to promise All Elite athletes prominent positions on WWE programming should they choose to jump ship, according to reports. Xero News disclosed the following via Wrestle Buddy:

"I know that Triple H is looking to get a lot of AEW stars over and he's making a lot of promises to a lot of them for when their contracts expire. Like, 'If you come in, you'll get title runs within the first year' or, 'If you come in, you'll get X, Y, and Z' and stuff like that basically. He's trying to completely cripple that roster of Tony Khan's by promising them things." [08:15 - 08:36]

Whether any AEW stars take HUnter's offers and choose to cross the promotional divide remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it looks as though the war between the top two wrestling organizations in America is far from over.

Cody Rhodes' successful leap from AEW to WWE

Despite being one of AEW's founders, Cody Rhodes made the switch from Tony Khan's company to WWE in 2022. This was six years after leaving the promotion to ply his trade elsewhere.

Since his return, The American Nightmare has been positioned as a major star. He is prominently featured on weekly television and has partaken in some high-profile feuds against the top guys like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar.

Perhaps seeing the treatment that Rhodes is receiving will be enough for AEW stars to see that the grass may be greener on the other side.

