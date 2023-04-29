"Triple H will be in shambles," "Nah don’t even tease me" - Fans erupt with predictions about 3-time WWE champion's AEW debut

Fans on social media have got their minds racing after the news that AEW is planning a big surprise for their special June 17th event at the United Center in Chicago, with some getting very excited at the thought of a former WWE Superstar debuting for Tony Khan's promotion.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated that there will either be a big debut or a return for the June 17th show, which is also apparently set to feature the AEW return of CM Punk.

Given that the report said it could either be a debut or return, fans have speculated a number of high-profile names, including a potential return for former TNT Champion Miro to a huge debut for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



🤔 WON: “Major debut or return expected alongside CM Punk on AEW Collision”… WON: “Major debut or return expected alongside CM Punk on AEW Collision”…👀🤔 https://t.co/zlCwKAeVli

One name that has been thrown around is former three-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now known as AJ Mendez. Fans on Twitter seem very excited about the possibility of seeing AJ in AEW.

Wrestling stan @Lord_Zeref14 @WrestlingCovers If AJ Mendez signs with AEW, it is over. Triple H will be in shambles @WrestlingCovers If AJ Mendez signs with AEW, it is over. Triple H will be in shambles😂😂

James @JMC_OfficiaI @WrestlingCovers Nah don’t even tease me about AJ man I’ll go mental! @WrestlingCovers Nah don’t even tease me about AJ man I’ll go mental! 😩 https://t.co/S7wo9XO4OF

Nikolay Shvayko @nikolay48 @WrestlingCovers Aj Mendez would be a shocker don’t even need her to wrestle she could just accompany her husband to the ring @WrestlingCovers Aj Mendez would be a shocker don’t even need her to wrestle she could just accompany her husband to the ring

Dan-O @Its_Dan_O @WrestlingCovers Would love to see AJ make her return to wrestling @WrestlingCovers Would love to see AJ make her return to wrestling

AEWBlog @AEW_Blog

There were rumours that her/punk aren’t together anymore/not happy some bullshit like that, how true is that? 🤔



Miro: YES

Mercedes: I would say do it at Forbidden Door

Goldberg: All In with Drew Galloway?! @WrestlingCovers Oooo AJ Mendez! That would be interesting! Spice up the locker room lolThere were rumours that her/punk aren’t together anymore/not happy some bullshit like that, how true is that? 🤔Miro: YESMercedes: I would say do it at Forbidden DoorGoldberg: All In with Drew Galloway?! @WrestlingCovers Oooo AJ Mendez! That would be interesting! Spice up the locker room lol There were rumours that her/punk aren’t together anymore/not happy some bullshit like that, how true is that? 🤔Miro: YESMercedes: I would say do it at Forbidden DoorGoldberg: All In with Drew Galloway?!

Mendez currently works as a producer and color commentator for Women of Wrestling but hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle as an active competitor since retiring in 2015 due to severe damage to her spine.

AJ has been married to CM Punk since 2014, so seeing them on the same show in the city where they live will surely be a wholesome moment. Will she make an appearance? Only time will tell!

Another former champion recently made their AEW debut

AEW President Tony Khan has brought a number of high-profile names to his company so far in 2023, with the likes of Jay White, Mark Briscoe, and Komander receiving huge responses from fans.

However, his most recent acquisition caught everyone by surprise as former NXT North American and Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong made his shocking debut on the April 26th edition of Dynamite.

Strong hit the ring to help Bandido, Orange Cassidy, and his long-time friend Adam Cole fight The Jericho Appreciation Society before officially being given the "All Elite" graphic on social media.

Many were under the assumption that Strong was still under contract with WWE, with fans even pointing out that he was still on WWE's roster page when he made his AEW debut. However, he is now an official part of All Elite Wrestling and will make his in-ring debut next week on Dynamite.

Were you surprised to see Roderick Strong on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes