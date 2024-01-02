Fans believe another unutilized AEW star wants to leave the company

Speculation has arisen that an AEW star could leave the promotion and return to WWE, where his wife recently re-signed. The star in question is none other than Malakai Black, who previously performed in Stamford-based company under the name Aleister Black.

The 38-year-old star had publicly asked for his AEW release in 2022, but the request was not granted. He is reportedly under contract with All Elite Wrestling until 2027. Before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, Black had a five-year WWE run before being cut in 2021. At the time, creative differences were cited as the main reason for his exit from the Titanland.

Malakai is currently part of the House of Black faction alongside Buddy Mattews and Brody King. The former NXT Champion has not competed in a singles match in Tony Khan's company for over a year and fans are seemingly unhappy about how the star is booked in recent times.

However, with Triple H now overseeing creative work in WWE, fans believe Black may have more opportunities to portray his character as intended if he returned.

Rejoining WWE would also allow Black to work alongside his wife Zelina Vega. The two never got to team up or have an on-screen relationship in WWE before Malakai departed the company.

While still seeming unlikely, WWE remains an option for Black if he ultimately leaves AEW down the line. His previous request for a release indicates he may still seek new opportunities outside his current promotion.

Malakai Black was rumored to leave AEW in September

The rumors and speculation over Malakai Black potentially leaving the company date back to September 2022. At the time, reports emerged that All Elite Wrestling had granted him a conditional release from his contract.

However, Black took to Instagram Live to vehemently deny those reports. He stressed that he never actually received an All Elite Wrestling release, despite implications from his previous vague statement about his status.

"I have read a few narratives online in regards to my "release", mental health and my personal life that I can summarize swiftly; if it didn't come from me, it didn't happen," Black said.

A perplexed Black openly questioned why people were still falsely claiming he had received an Elite Wrestling release.

"Why are people still writing that I got my release [from AEW]? Why do you trust these people to tell you the truth? Because it's not true," Black emphatically stated.

