Trish Stratus comments on heartbreaking post from Brodie Lee's wife about Bray Wyatt's passing

The wrestling world is devastated by the news of Bray Wyatt's death. While condolences are pouring in, some who connected to Wyatt and his time in the wrestling ring are also recollecting their memories.

In 2020, Bray Wyatt's in-ring partner, Brodie Lee, passed away due to some lung issues. Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt were part of The Wyatt family stable, and together they gave wrestling fans all over the world some beautiful memories.

Recently, Brodie's widow, Amanda Huber, posted a throwback pic of Bray Wyatt with her children.

Amanda Huber's Instagram post.

Soon, other names from the world of wrestling began sending in their support, thoughts and prayers, including Trish Stratus and Natalya.

Wrestlers commented on Amanda Huber's post about Bray Wyatt.

With his sudden demise, Wyatt joins the list of wrestlers who have gone too soon. Back in January, The Eater of Worlds faced LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. He got into a program with Bobby Lashley on The Road to WrestleMania 39, but unfortunately, was taken off TV due to health issues.

Trish Stratus reveals the reason for her absence from WWE

Trish Stratus is currently on the Red Brand and is in a feud with Becky Lynch. She defeated The Man at Night of the Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with some help from Zoey Stark, who made her main roster debut.

However, the Hall of Famer was missing from the previous episode of RAW when Stark lost to Shayna Baszler. She revealed the reason for her absence via a social media post.

The Hall of Famer returned to WWE full-time earlier this year. She turned heel after losing the Women's Tag Team Title to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Stratus and Lynch have been involved in a blood feud ever since.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus? Sound off in the comments section below.

