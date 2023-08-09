Trish Stratus reveals reason for absence from WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has revealed the real reason why she was not at last night's episode of RAW in Minnesota.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been feuding on the red brand for months, and their rivalry has gotten personal. Stratus defeated Lynch at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia after Zoey Stark made her main roster debut. Stark emerged from under the ring and hit The Man with a Z360, and the Hall of Famer capitalized to pick up the victory.

The two stars were seemingly heading toward a clash at SummerSlam, but the match was pushed back to next week's episode of WWE RAW. Stratus was not at RAW last night as Zoey Stark suffered a loss to Shayna Baszler, with Becky Lynch watching the action ringside.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter to reveal why she was not at last night's show. The former Women's Champion claimed she spent some time at her lakehouse instead and showed off her physique in the post below.

"Sorry I wasn’t on #WWERaw folks, the cottage was a calling. I think you people in the States call them lakehouses? In Canada, we call them cottages. If you need me, I’ll be at the lake. #CottageLife #LakeLife," she tweeted.

Trish Stratus took a shot at Becky Lynch ahead of last night's edition of WWE RAW

Trish Stratus poked fun at Becky Lynch ahead of The Man's promo last night on RAW.

Becky Lynch shared an image on social media that she was making lemonade out of the lemons she had been handed after her bout against Stratus didn't take place at SummerSlam.

The Man even enjoyed some lemonade ringside during the match between Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Stratus took to Twitter and claimed that Becky Lynch was obsessed with her ahead of her promo last night on RAW. The veteran joked that Lynch has a great recipe for lemonade as well.

"Probably a bunch of stuff about me because she’s OBSESSED Also, I hear she’s got a great recipe for lemonade," Trish wrote.

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom twitter.com/wwe/status/168… Probably a bunch of stuff about me because she’s OBSESSED 🙄 Also, I hear she’s got a great recipe for lemonade

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will finally square off again on next Monday's episode of WWE RAW at the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg. It will be fascinating to see if Lynch can finally get her revenge on the veteran, or if Stratus has something else up her sleeve next Monday on WWE RAW.

Who do you think will win the rematch between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch on August 14th? Share your pick in the comments section below.

