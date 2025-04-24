Trish Stratus reunites with top AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reunited and clicked with a top AEW star after their time in the Stamford-based promotion. The two were spotted together in Toronto, Canada.

Trish Stratus was seen with top AEW star Cope (fka Edge). Trish is considered one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time and has been with WWE since the year 2000. She is still an active performer and was last in action at the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE, where she teamed with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Meanwhile, Stratus shared a picture with the Rated "R" Superstar. Taking to X (fka Twitter), the former seven-time WWE Women's Champion shared a picture with the former Edge after their reunion in Toronto during the Maple Leafs' playoff game. She also wrote the following in the caption:

"When in Toronto... #game2 @MapleLeafs @RatedRCope"

Moreover, Edge and Trish reunited for the first time since their time together in the WWE. The two are currently signed with different promotions.

AEW star considers Trish Stratus as her inspiration

Current AEW star Taya Valkyrie revealed a year ago how she looks up to Stratus as a fellow Canadian. During an interview with Monopoly Events in March 2024, Taya praised Trish as well as Lita.

"Well, I mean especially Trish Stratus, because Trish obviously is Canadian. I always looked up to her forever and ever and ever. I absolutely adore her, I love everything that she's done, and I obviously always strive to, you know, follow in her footsteps, as well as Lita, who also went to Mexico just like me. I remember reading her book and being like, I just aspire to be groundbreaking like they are," Valkyrie said.

Moreover, Trish has undoubtedly set the benchmark for women's wrestling across multiple promotions. Only time will tell if Stratus will ever be seen in All Elite Wrestling as well.

