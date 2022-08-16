"Not even Sasha Banks made the cover of any?" - Twitter erupts as top AEW star makes a groundbreaking announcement about Fight Forever

AEW TBS Champion recently took to Twitter to make a significant announcement regarding the promotion's debut console game, Fight Forever.

The title was initially announced on November 10, 2020, at the AEW Games 1.0 event. Following the April 21, 2022 edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced the name of the game, AEW: Fight Forever. THQ Nordic recently unveiled the gameplay trailer, and the actual game is rumored to release in February next year.

Cargill recently announced on Twitter that she'd be the first black woman to feature on the cover of a pro wrestling video game.

"Just found out that I’m the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game #blessed," tweeted Cargill.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾 #blessed Just found out that I’m the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game Just found out that I’m the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game 💪🏾 #blessed

Twitterati erupted after the announcement, and here are a few reactions to it:

Kenny "StarMaker" Bolin ®™👑 @StarMakerBolin @Jade_Cargill That is so cool and congrats. about damn time I would say. Not even Sasha Banks made the cover of any? That is amazing and so sad. But I am very happy for you. I would be very proud. @Jade_Cargill That is so cool and congrats. about damn time I would say. Not even Sasha Banks made the cover of any? That is amazing and so sad. But I am very happy for you. I would be very proud.

Fuck the Snyderverse @AlternativeLif9 @Jade_Cargill Vince might be indirectly responsible. If he was smart, he would have Sasha on the cover a long time ago. That being said, congratulations are in order @Jade_Cargill Vince might be indirectly responsible. If he was smart, he would have Sasha on the cover a long time ago. That being said, congratulations are in order

John Bateman @JohnBFromNC @Jade_Cargill @davemeltzerWON You are also to my knowledge the first Undefeated Wrestler on the cover of a wrestling video game. @Jade_Cargill @davemeltzerWON You are also to my knowledge the first Undefeated Wrestler on the cover of a wrestling video game.

ricflairandy @andyricflair @Jade_Cargill Insane progress in such a short space of time! You’ve improved 10 fold too! Your coach deserves alot of credit, obviously and your own hard work! Thank you! @Jade_Cargill Insane progress in such a short space of time! You’ve improved 10 fold too! Your coach deserves alot of credit, obviously and your own hard work! Thank you!

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Mark Henry suggested that AEW's Jade Cargill and WWE's Sasha Banks switch promotions

While Jade Cargill is currently the TBS Champion in Tony Khan's promotion, The Boss made headlines in May 2022 when she and Naomi walked out of RAW over alleged creative differences.

The duo hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the incident. However, recent reports state that they are on their way back to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said a potential trade of promotions for Cargill and Banks could be beneficial for all parties involved.

"There's always one professional athlete on a team that doesn't wanna be there anymore and they request a trade. That's the situation I present. Sasha Banks tells the WWE 'I request a trade, I wanna go somewhere else' and the WWE reaches out to AEW President Tony Khan and says 'We'll trade you Sasha Banks for the right to Jade Cargill," said Henry.

It will be interesting to see if a potential trade of talent does take place between WWE and All Elite Wrestling in the future and if Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill are the stars involved.

Do you think Mark Henry's suggestion holds any merit? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh