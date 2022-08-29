"What's the f*cking point" - Twitter erupts following FTR's rumored removal from AEW: Fight Forever

The wrestling world reacted to former WWE tag team champions FTR's rumored omission from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game.
A recent report from Fightful Select stated that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would not be a part of the "first version" of the game. It was added that the former WWE Superstars were in the "model phase" but were excluded in the spring of 2022.
They were reportedly unhappy with the decision due to missing out on the significant bonus associated with such games. Twitter users expressed their disappointment following Harwood and Wheeler's exclusion from AEW: Fight Forever. Here are a few reactions:
Some fans speculated on the possible reason for Harwood and Wheeler's removal from the game:
FTR are seemingly not "upset" after missing out on AEW: Fight Forever
During a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Cash Wheeler claimed that the duo were initially blindsided by the removal at first.
He said they were assuming the worst, but after getting "logical answers" from management, they had no issues:
"For us, the only real issue is we were kind of blindsided by it. We found out, not how you would expect. When you find out something like that, something major like being taken out of a video game, your mind automatically assumes the worst," said Wheeler.
Dax Harwood was more blunt in his response and said:
"The headline (for this) can be, 'FTR is not upset, FTR does not blame anyone for pulling us out of the game," said Harwood. [H/T Fightful]
Harwood added that he doesn't care about being in the video, and leaving a legacy inside the squared circle is his main goal.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a blockbuster match coming up at the All Out pay-per-view. They will team up with Wardlow to take on Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns at the upcoming event.
