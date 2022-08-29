"What's the f*cking point" - Twitter erupts following FTR's rumored removal from AEW: Fight Forever

The wrestling world reacted to former WWE tag team champions FTR's rumored omission from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game.

A recent report from Fightful Select stated that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would not be a part of the "first version" of the game. It was added that the former WWE Superstars were in the "model phase" but were excluded in the spring of 2022.

They were reportedly unhappy with the decision due to missing out on the significant bonus associated with such games. Twitter users expressed their disappointment following Harwood and Wheeler's exclusion from AEW: Fight Forever. Here are a few reactions:

Kyle Scharf @TheMrGore We can all acknowledge that the reason the best tag team on the planet, @CashWheelerFTR @DaxFTR aren't set for #AEWFightForever is cause The Bucks couldn't handle the idea of them winning their series, even in video game form, right? We can all acknowledge that the reason the best tag team on the planet, @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR aren't set for #AEWFightForever is cause The Bucks couldn't handle the idea of them winning their series, even in video game form, right?

🖤🏳️‍🌈ArrowOfAkatosh🏳️‍🌈🖤 @ArrowOfAkatosh #FTR are reportedly not going to be in #AEWFightForever . That is one of the dumbest things @AEW has done. Best tag team on the planet, I can’t think of any reason to leave them out. Makes zero sense. @TonyKhan @KennyOmegamanX can we rectify this? #FTR are reportedly not going to be in #AEWFightForever. That is one of the dumbest things @AEW has done. Best tag team on the planet, I can’t think of any reason to leave them out. Makes zero sense. @TonyKhan @KennyOmegamanX can we rectify this?

The Movie Maniacs Rundown @ManiacsRundown



Sorry. What was that? DLC? Yeah, let's take two of our most beloved wrestlers and shaft people for cash just to play as them.



Pass. So, FTR are NOT going to be in the #AEWFightForever game? What's the f*cking point in buying it if we can't play as @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR Sorry. What was that? DLC? Yeah, let's take two of our most beloved wrestlers and shaft people for cash just to play as them.Pass. So, FTR are NOT going to be in the #AEWFightForever game? What's the f*cking point in buying it if we can't play as @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR? Sorry. What was that? DLC? Yeah, let's take two of our most beloved wrestlers and shaft people for cash just to play as them.Pass.

Some fans speculated on the possible reason for Harwood and Wheeler's removal from the game:

GaminMadness @GaminMadness97

Well wrestling games especially sell you the game at a price and then sell you "X" number of DLCs.

So maybe in one of them , FTR will be included Lots of talks about #AEWFightForever and how FTR is not included in the game. They once were but now have been taken out.Well wrestling games especially sell you the game at a price and then sell you "X" number of DLCs.So maybe in one of them , FTR will be included Lots of talks about #AEWFightForever and how FTR is not included in the game. They once were but now have been taken out.Well wrestling games especially sell you the game at a price and then sell you "X" number of DLCs.So maybe in one of them , FTR will be included

JaxDagger @Jax_Dagger #AEWFightForever for those worrying and complaining @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR won't be in the game, I'm pretty sure it was said that they will be added as DLC, I would assume just to get the game out on time and that means likely not having all of the wrestlers ready by then. #AEWFightForever for those worrying and complaining @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR won't be in the game, I'm pretty sure it was said that they will be added as DLC, I would assume just to get the game out on time and that means likely not having all of the wrestlers ready by then.

Mike Straw @MikeStrawMedia If FTR knew in March they were out but FTR crowd chants were recorded in April...they are 100% DLC for #AEWFightForever If FTR knew in March they were out but FTR crowd chants were recorded in April...they are 100% DLC for #AEWFightForever

FTR are seemingly not "upset" after missing out on AEW: Fight Forever

During a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Cash Wheeler claimed that the duo were initially blindsided by the removal at first.

He said they were assuming the worst, but after getting "logical answers" from management, they had no issues:

"For us, the only real issue is we were kind of blindsided by it. We found out, not how you would expect. When you find out something like that, something major like being taken out of a video game, your mind automatically assumes the worst," said Wheeler.

Dax Harwood was more blunt in his response and said:

"The headline (for this) can be, 'FTR is not upset, FTR does not blame anyone for pulling us out of the game," said Harwood. [H/T Fightful]

Harwood added that he doesn't care about being in the video, and leaving a legacy inside the squared circle is his main goal.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Absolutely not.



Fightful Select reported a major omission from the AEW Fight Forever Game roster, and that both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will NOT be on this year's version.



Horrible call. I'd rather them push it back and add them in than not have them at all. Absolutely not. Fightful Select reported a major omission from the AEW Fight Forever Game roster, and that both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR will NOT be on this year's version. Horrible call. I'd rather them push it back and add them in than not have them at all. https://t.co/ZhCVpjbFGc

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have a blockbuster match coming up at the All Out pay-per-view. They will team up with Wardlow to take on Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns at the upcoming event.

