"They're begging for Triple H to bring them back" - Twitter erupts following rumors of former WWE Superstar possibly leaving AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to Buddy Matthews potentially leaving Tony Khan's AEW.
According to Fightful Select, Matthews is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling "for a while," or at least on his way out. The report stated that The Great Muta spot during the match between Sting and Darby Allin and House of Black was used as a way to write Buddy Matthews off television programming.
It was further added that there was no clarity on Matthews' release, but the AEW star was dissatisfied with the whole situation. It is worth noting that the House of Black member announced his hiatus from pro wrestling after his match at Fight Life Pro Wrestling.
AEW star Buddy Matthews recently announced his decision to take a break from pro wrestling
Following his match at Fight Life Pro Wrestling over the weekend, Matthews let his intentions be known about stepping away from the squared circle.
He referenced Malakai Black in his promo, who had recently asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling:
"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later," said Matthews.
With another AEW star seemingly on the brink of a departure, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will handle the situation in the coming weeks.
