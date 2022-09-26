"They're begging for Triple H to bring them back" - Twitter erupts following rumors of former WWE Superstar possibly leaving AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to Buddy Matthews potentially leaving Tony Khan's AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Matthews is reportedly done with All Elite Wrestling "for a while," or at least on his way out. The report stated that The Great Muta spot during the match between Sting and Darby Allin and House of Black was used as a way to write Buddy Matthews off television programming.

It was further added that there was no clarity on Matthews' release, but the AEW star was dissatisfied with the whole situation. It is worth noting that the House of Black member announced his hiatus from pro wrestling after his match at Fight Life Pro Wrestling.

The Twitterati exploded as soon as the rumors reached the social media site, and below are a few of the reactions to the same:

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV WWE booked Buddy Murphy, Alestair Black, and Miro ALOT better than AEW did



No wonder theyre begging for Triple H to bring them back



JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Buddy Matthews is walking away “for a while” from the House Of Black and AEW. Conveniently, right after Malakai was just granted his release.



Jesse @AlottaTweets Buddy Matthews leaving AEW means it’s time for Tony to pull the trigger on this tag team Buddy Matthews leaving AEW means it’s time for Tony to pull the trigger on this tag team https://t.co/myDI65Jg8I

Matt @DisserTatt Buddy Matthews after AEW Grand Slam



HOOKsuke @Puto_Takagi If Malakai Black/Aleister Black, Buddy Matthews/Buddy Murphy, and/or Andrade do leave AEW to go back to WWE, that's even more of a reason for them re-establish the brand split, separate but equal titles, but do it well like it was done 2002-2005. The roster is already crowded. If Malakai Black/Aleister Black, Buddy Matthews/Buddy Murphy, and/or Andrade do leave AEW to go back to WWE, that's even more of a reason for them re-establish the brand split, separate but equal titles, but do it well like it was done 2002-2005. The roster is already crowded.

Mildly_Amusing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Mildly_Amusing_ Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black away. :( Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black away. :(

EliWoj @MaximusEmiway In the time Buddy Matthews had on tv he couldn't stand out he looked generic In the time Buddy Matthews had on tv he couldn't stand out he looked generic

chris @zxiqtt @chrisobread not taking buddy matthews slander on my tl @chrisobread not taking buddy matthews slander on my tl

Anxious Millenial Cowboy @Anxious2KCowboy Oh, people are pretending Buddy

Matthews leaving is anything but insignificant Oh, people are pretending Buddy Matthews leaving is anything but insignificant

jacob🧂 (of the table) @SaltyJayyycob



My point being, AEW does book upper midcarders well. Buddy Matthews is not an Upper Midcarder. Malakai and Andrade are the only strong examples of Upper Midcarders not getting booked properly. @quasde09 Sammy, Darby, Jungle Boy, Pac, Ricky, Swerve, Kieth, Garcia, Yuta, Claudio, Eddie.My point being, AEW does book upper midcarders well. Buddy Matthews is not an Upper Midcarder. Malakai and Andrade are the only strong examples of Upper Midcarders not getting booked properly. @quasde09 Sammy, Darby, Jungle Boy, Pac, Ricky, Swerve, Kieth, Garcia, Yuta, Claudio, Eddie.My point being, AEW does book upper midcarders well. Buddy Matthews is not an Upper Midcarder. Malakai and Andrade are the only strong examples of Upper Midcarders not getting booked properly.

Every Day I Blade🩸 @Ibladedaily TK has shown that he’s a quick study. AEW has recovered quickly from the ALL OUT fiasco & seen ratings grow. Vince learned on the job too. Buddy Matthews ain’t taking AEW down. Nor Malakai. Vince literally fired Ultimate Warrior near the height of his popularity. Time marches on. TK has shown that he’s a quick study. AEW has recovered quickly from the ALL OUT fiasco & seen ratings grow. Vince learned on the job too. Buddy Matthews ain’t taking AEW down. Nor Malakai. Vince literally fired Ultimate Warrior near the height of his popularity. Time marches on.

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently announced his decision to take a break from pro wrestling

Following his match at Fight Life Pro Wrestling over the weekend, Matthews let his intentions be known about stepping away from the squared circle.

He referenced Malakai Black in his promo, who had recently asked for his release from All Elite Wrestling:

"Unfortunately, tonight, I'm going to be the bearer of some unfortunate news. As everyone knows, the House of Black has had some issues lately. As all the members of the house, I'm speaking for them all, we want to thank you all for being members of the house. Unfortunately, I, like some of the other members, need to go away for a while. I need to recalibrate. I need to figure out some things. As my brother Malakai once said, this isn't goodbye, this is see you later," said Matthews.

With another AEW star seemingly on the brink of a departure, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will handle the situation in the coming weeks.

Do you think more stars could look to exit the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

