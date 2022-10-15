"Tony Khan would [have] made Roman Reigns job to Pockets lmao" - Twitter erupts with hilarious reactions to WWE faction The Bloodline's potential booking in AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to WWE faction The Bloodline's possible booking by Tony Khan in AEW.

The Bloodline is currently the top stable in the sports entertainment juggernaut. While Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the face of the company, The Usos reign over the tag team division across both main roster brands. Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn make up the numbers in the group.

Meanwhile, AEW is slowly recovering from turbulent times due to the debacle following the post-All Out media scrum and multiple other backstage controversies.

Recently, one Twitter user put forward a hypothetical scenario in which The Bloodline would be a part of All Elite Wrestling instead of WWE. The post showed the faction with multiple championships, seemingly taking a shot at the vast number of titles in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Twitterati exploded with hilarious reactions, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Caine Lian @cainelzh @Makavelimademe Tony Khan would made Roman Reigns job to Pockets lmao @Makavelimademe Tony Khan would made Roman Reigns job to Pockets lmao

✭𝔐𝔞ყ𝔥𝔢𝔪✭ @00mayhem00 @Makavelimademe Too many fans in the background to be AEW. @Makavelimademe Too many fans in the background to be AEW.

Dwayne 3:16 @iamdwayne514 @Makavelimademe Yes, my dream for the Bloodline to carry AEW and ROH gold while being WWE title holders @Makavelimademe Yes, my dream for the Bloodline to carry AEW and ROH gold while being WWE title holders

Tom @payofftom @Makavelimademe You forgot to make the crowd smaller @Makavelimademe You forgot to make the crowd smaller

You can check out the full results of Rampage HERE.

Former WWE Superstar recently commented on whether he would be interested in joining Tony Khan's AEW

While the chances of Roman Reigns and the other Bloodline members joining All Elite Wrestling seem close to impossible, another former WWE Superstar, Alberto Del Rio is apparently open to doing so.

During his recent interview on The Wrassingh Show by Wrasslinews, Del Rio stated that he is open to doing business with AEW if the other party also reciprocates the same.

“When it comes to the company, AEW, if they want to do business with me, I will be more than happy to do if,” he said. “If they don’t, again, I will continue doing what I’m doing right now, producing our show, taking our company to the next level and work for those major corporations that have given me the opportunity to work with them.”

With Tony Khan having a reputation for signing multiple former WWE Superstars, it will be interesting to see if Alberto Del Rio does end up in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

Do you ever see The Bloodline making an appearance in All Elite Wrestling? What about Alberto Del Rio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes