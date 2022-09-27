"He should stay away from wrestling" - Twitter explodes as AEW star CM Punk makes first public appearance after the backstage scuffle with The Elite

The wrestling world recently reacted to former AEW World Champion CM Punk being spotted in public for the first time since the backstage brawl at the All Out media scrum.

The Second City Saint defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career. However, during the media scrum, he took multiple shots at Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and The Young Bucks. This eventually led to a backstage scuffle between Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite.

CM Punk and AEW EVPs have since been stripped of their respective titles, and multiple suspensions have also been handed out. Punk has kept a relatively low profile since the incident but was recently seen in public for the first time. He had a brace on his left arm due to an injury suffered at the All Out pay-per-view.

ev🕯 @cmsapphic NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM https://t.co/VLL3wAmkRS

The Twitterati erupted soon after, and below are a few of the reactions to the same:

Kasun Rulzz @realpunkfan @cmsapphic thank you for sharing this . never seen him after aew all out untill now 🥺 @cmsapphic thank you for sharing this . never seen him after aew all out untill now 🥺

Progs @Coog2 @cmsapphic Did he hurt his arm throwing that punch 🤔 @cmsapphic Did he hurt his arm throwing that punch 🤔

quince +* @QuincyMontalvo @cmsapphic I hope he doesn’t leave, I waited too long for it to end like this @cmsapphic I hope he doesn’t leave, I waited too long for it to end like this

Nightspud @waffledaniel316 @cmsapphic He looks happy. He should stay away from wrestling. It’s no good for him. @cmsapphic He looks happy. He should stay away from wrestling. It’s no good for him.

MQ @MQ_burner @cmsapphic @mic563 I want him to return but in a part time basis. Give him the brock schedule or something like that @cmsapphic @mic563 I want him to return but in a part time basis. Give him the brock schedule or something like that

Disco Inferno recently felt that AEW CM Punk did the right thing during the brawl with The Elite

During a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno said that Punk and Ace Steel were justified in throwing the first punch as they were outnumbered by The Elite.

"It does sound like a five on two situation, if there were five guys on Punk and Ace Steel then, I don’t know, if you feel intimidated and you think something’s going down – I would throw the first punch. But we don’t – I still don’t know exactly what happened," Gilbertti said.

Konnan also agreed with Inferno's sentiments and said:

"Of course you have to swing, what are you going to do? Sit there and take it?" Konnan stated.

With The Elite currently suspended and CM Punk recovering from injury, it will be interesting to see if they return to Tony Khan's promotion after the recent debacle.

Do you see The Elite or CM Punk returning to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

