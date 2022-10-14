"This wouldn't have happened under [Triple H's] watch" - Twitter explodes in anger after massive speculation on major AEW star's in-ring career possibly being over

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer became the bearer of potentially unfortunate news when he indicated that AEW star Adam Cole could be forced to hang up his boots.

The Panama City Playboy has been away from weekly programming since the August 3 episode of Dynamite, which also marked Bobby Fish's final appearance with the company.

That night, The Undisputed Elite betrayed The Young Bucks and planted seeds for Kenny Omega's return to ignite a riveting program with them.

However, the company had to put the storyline on hold as Cole was still recuperating from a concussion he sustained during a fatal four-way match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. In the wake of his indefinite absence, Meltzer spoke about the severity of Cole's concussion and noted that Cole could get medical clearance tomorrow, or it "could be never."

Wrestling fans should take every word with a grain of salt as it's merely speculation at the moment, and there's no official word on his return timeline. However, that didn't stop the Twitterverse from going into overdrive as some fans started showering Adam Cole with wishes for a speedy recovery.

A few lashed out at AEW for their unsafe working environment.

Others argued that the 33-year-old wouldn't have gotten injured under Triple H's watch, with whom Cole shared a close relationship during his time in NXT.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Angel Rivera 🇵🇷🇺🇲 @AngelJRivera08 @WrestlePurists Well that’s what Adam Cole gets for going to a company where they have garbage wrestling matches. You are much more likely to have a concussion in those kind of matches wity undertrained or untrained talent. #AEW @WrestlePurists Well that’s what Adam Cole gets for going to a company where they have garbage wrestling matches. You are much more likely to have a concussion in those kind of matches wity undertrained or untrained talent. #AEW

Scott Summers @ScottSummers21 @WrestlePurists He left the WWE to get brain damage in AEW, yikes @WrestlePurists He left the WWE to get brain damage in AEW, yikes

CheDirtyMillz @CheDirtyMillz @WrestlingInc Sounds like he should have stayed in the @WWE where they wrestle gently @WrestlingInc Sounds like he should have stayed in the @WWE where they wrestle gently

denver 🔪 @denverwlr @WrestlePurists coles such a good bloke as well, hope he’s back soon and recovering well @WrestlePurists coles such a good bloke as well, hope he’s back soon and recovering well

HH2 @HH281362731 @WrestlePurists There goes my favorite wrestler on the planet probably there a chance he will never comeback because TK unsafe wrestling @WrestlePurists There goes my favorite wrestler on the planet probably there a chance he will never comeback because TK unsafe wrestling

Heaven Hancock @HeavenHancock19 @RomanDrew54 @WrestlePurists All we can do is hope and pray that he gets better @RomanDrew54 @WrestlePurists All we can do is hope and pray that he gets better

Craig O'Connor @CraigOConnor6 @WrestlePurists AEW is extremely reckless when it comes to head & neck shots. It’s like they don’t care if their talent gets hurt. Very sad @WrestlePurists AEW is extremely reckless when it comes to head & neck shots. It’s like they don’t care if their talent gets hurt. Very sad

Tony Khan is optimistic about seeing The Undisputed Elite vs. The Elite in AEW

With The Elite's indefinite suspension, Bobby Fish's departure, and Kyle O'Reilly's uncertain future following neck fusion surgery, the odds for a potential trios match between the EVPs and the Undisputed Elite are slim to none.

Speaking on The Kliq podcast, the AEW President talked about the remote possibility of seeing the two top factions collide in the future:

"It'd be interesting to go back and think about it. Certainly, while it hasn't come to fruition, you never know. I certainly wouldn't want to rule out the possibility of some day that potentially happening. On the other hand, you mentioned injuries and unforeseen circumstances that have taken place. Those are all great wrestlers and two great trios,"

For now, it will be interesting to see whether Adam Cole gets medically cleared to compete at the forthcoming Full Gear pay-per-view in November.

Do you want to see Adam Cole back in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : Do you want to see The Elite vs. The Undisputed Elite some day? Yes No 0 votes