"The Fiend [Bray Wyatt] never had a good match" - Twitter explodes to claims of WWE's White Rabbit mystery getting more fan response than AEW's product

The wrestling world recently reacted to claims of WWE's White Rabbit mystery getting a more favorable fan response than the AEW product.

The White Rabbit storyline is currently the most intriguing one in pro wrestling. The sports entertainment juggernaut has aired various vignettes for the mysterious superstar in its recent shows. The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was no different and multiple hints were dropped about the White Rabbit character.

Meanwhile, AEW has had a turbulent time due to multiple backstage controversies following All Out. The most recent one involves Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo, with the duo having an ugly Twitter spat.

The promotion's premier show, Dynamite, also didn't do too well in the ratings last week, garnering an average of 990k viewers with a 0.34 in the key 18-49 demo. Rampage didn't fare much better and only managed to get an average of 472k viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo.

All these circumstances have led some Twitter users to claim that fans have lost interest in AEW's programming and are more interested in the White Rabbit storyline. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra When you realize the White Rabbit is getting more Buzz then all of AEW combined When you realize the White Rabbit is getting more Buzz then all of AEW combined 😂 https://t.co/OidHQx6fvT

Andrew @andrew5087 @nikoexxtra The reaction pic also applies when you realize The Fiend never had a good match. @nikoexxtra The reaction pic also applies when you realize The Fiend never had a good match.

Larry M @elemma2122 @nikoexxtra Is it, because I really don’t know or care what a white rabbit is, But i am More interested in MJF, Hangman and Mox. But that’s just me @nikoexxtra Is it, because I really don’t know or care what a white rabbit is, But i am More interested in MJF, Hangman and Mox. But that’s just me

John Mickens @JohnMickens731 @nikoexxtra Apparently AEW is getting plenty of buzz in your mind. After all, U can't stop posting about them @nikoexxtra Apparently AEW is getting plenty of buzz in your mind. After all, U can't stop posting about them

🧌 Skitzo🧛 @HereSkitzo @nikoexxtra I'm a big Wyatt fan but they lost my interest with that @nikoexxtra I'm a big Wyatt fan but they lost my interest with that

Đ₳₦łɆⱠ ⱠØØ₥ł₴ @darkly_dan @nikoexxtra Well it’s also cause AEW is a sinking ship. With the controversy recently a lot of leaks got exposed and talent are speaking out. Like FTR and so on. But that being said the little fanboys will defend AEW till they die. I use to like the product but now… @nikoexxtra Well it’s also cause AEW is a sinking ship. With the controversy recently a lot of leaks got exposed and talent are speaking out. Like FTR and so on. But that being said the little fanboys will defend AEW till they die. I use to like the product but now…

✭ StrangeDaze✭ @mud_stevens @nikoexxtra A song and lights turning red for a few minutes. Is way more entertaining then AEW programming @nikoexxtra A song and lights turning red for a few minutes. Is way more entertaining then AEW programming

Jim Cornette recently shared his views on AEW's poor ratings

While speaking on the latest edition of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that newer fans are not tuning in to All Elite Wrestling's product and the promotion is facing a tough battle against WWE:

"Nobody else is walking into this tent, it’s the same group. And it’s about 30 percent of the group that WWE has. So we’re fighting for a smaller piece of the pie! How long are these people gonna be able to be able to fund this thing to get even with the billionaire [Vince McMahon] now that [he] is already out of the picture?" said Cornette.

Jim Cornette blamed Tony Khan for AEW's recent troubles and said that he didn't handle the CM Punk/The Elite controversy well.

"Instead of being the alternative to the evil billionaire, [Tony Khan] is now the one that’s running the company [where] they’re either mad at him because he f**ked CM Punk around or they are mad at him because he f**ked around [Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks]. Instead of the lavish praise that he gets, Tony pops his head out of his buildings now and he gets booed!"

With a massive edition of Dynamite coming up this week, it will be interesting to see if Khan manages to turn around the Jacksonville-based promotion's wobbling fortunes with inspired booking decisions.

