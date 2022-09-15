"Where is Seth Rollins" - Twitter explodes following AEW star CM Punk's surprising spot in the PWI500

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk's inclusion in the PWI 500's top 10 has prompted a full-blown inquisition on Twitter.

Punk ranked number three in the prestigious annual rankings, above the likes of fellow former AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Brock Lesnar, and to the surprise of many, Jon Moxley. Only NJPW icon Kazuchika Okada and Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns ranked above the Cult of Personality.

His significantly high placement sent the wrestling fandom into meltdown on Twitter, with many questioning his placement in lieu of so many other dominant talents.

The below user, for example, made the case that Jon Moxley was more deserving of the spot.

grappleholics @grappleholics @wrestlelamia CM Punk has no business being above Jon Moxley @wrestlelamia CM Punk has no business being above Jon Moxley

❌Natalie_Wrestling93❌ @Natalie_Evan17 @OfficialPWI @davidlagreca1 CM Punk as No 3 makes absolutely No sense at alllllllllllllll @OfficialPWI @davidlagreca1 CM Punk as No 3 makes absolutely No sense at alllllllllllllll

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_ Jon Moxley should've been above CM Punk in the PWI list. If for nothing else than just to see CM Punk and his fans get even more angry Jon Moxley should've been above CM Punk in the PWI list. If for nothing else than just to see CM Punk and his fans get even more angry 😂😂

The below user found Moxley's fellow SHIELD-mate Seth Rollins a more egregious omission.

SlappadabRo🤙🍄🍿 @SlappadaBRO #AEW #PWI500 That PWI list ain't legit when it has CM Punk in the top 10. Idc what you say his wrestling has been horrible since returning. #WWE That PWI list ain't legit when it has CM Punk in the top 10. Idc what you say his wrestling has been horrible since returning. #WWE #AEW #PWI500

It wasn't an entirely negative response, with the below user congratulating Punk on his ranking.

Phenomenal xY2J @Phenomenal_xY2J



I heard the cutoff of date for it was June 31st? If so, I Agree. Punk from his return until his foot injury was definitely awesome stuff to watch. CM Punk is #3 in the #PWI500 . I respect that decision.I heard the cutoff of date for it was June 31st? If so, I Agree. Punk from his return until his foot injury was definitely awesome stuff to watch. CM Punk is #3 in the #PWI500. I respect that decision.I heard the cutoff of date for it was June 31st? If so, I Agree. Punk from his return until his foot injury was definitely awesome stuff to watch.

The inclusion of Punk in the top 10, when Jon Moxley was omitted, appeared to be a talking point among fans. Moxley and Punk have warred for more than just top billing in the PWI 500 lately.

The pair battled for the lineal and interim versions of the AEW world title, with Moxley decimating his opponent in just over three minutes. Two weeks later at All Out, the Straight Edge Superstar leveled the score as he recaptured the title in his hometown of Chicago.

CM Punk is currently suspended following AEW All Out

Punk's chances of ranking so highly in next year's list are remarkably slim after the events of All Out.

The world champion had an unorthodox way of celebrating his title win, spending his time during the post-event press conference targeting Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana in a savage shoot promo.

His words sparked a physical altercation with the Bucks and Omega following the presser. Although concrete details have been scarce, it has been reported that his future with the promotion largely depends on an ongoing internal investigation.

To make matters worse, irrespective of the investigation, he will spend some time on the shelf after sustaining a torn tricep during his contest with Moxley.

What did you make of CM Punk's placement on the list? Agree or disagree? Make your thoughts known in the comments below.

