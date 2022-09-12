"Punk needs a lesson in respecting his elders" - Twitter explodes following alleged backstage heat between CM Punk and former WWE Superstar in AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to the reported backstage heat between AEW star CM Punk and former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish.

Punk and Fish faced each other on the October 27, 2021, edition of Dynamite, where The Second City Saint picked up the victory via pinfall. It was reported that the two were not on good terms following their match on the Wednesday night show. The latter was seemingly unhappy with CM Punk's attitude after the bout.

Another report added that Punk was infuriated with Fish for trying to kick out of the Go To Sleep finisher after the three count. The two former WWE Superstars allegedly stopped interacting following the incident.

AEW fans soon took to Twitter to express their views on the situation, and below are the reactions on the social media site to the same:

CRASH RAHI HEAT 💙🍎🐼♥️🤍💘🌸 @Rahi2Cents Regarding CM Punk and Bobby Fish, I haven’t really said anything but I really think Punk needs a lesson in respecting his elders Regarding CM Punk and Bobby Fish, I haven’t really said anything but I really think Punk needs a lesson in respecting his elders

Blake Dunback (he/him) @BlakerBlakerton @Cultaholic I mean, I feel like bobby fish is in the wrong for this. No other wrestler who protects there finisher would of been ok with this either. Dudley's boys, Scott hall, and etc. It's not his call. Maybe if he had approach cm punk. Sure. @Cultaholic I mean, I feel like bobby fish is in the wrong for this. No other wrestler who protects there finisher would of been ok with this either. Dudley's boys, Scott hall, and etc. It's not his call. Maybe if he had approach cm punk. Sure.

Corey (he/him) | 🏳️‍🌈 | 🇺🇦| BLM @Swiftie_Number1 @WrestleTalk_TV Multiple people dislike CM Punk, which, in my opinion, is something that adds validity to Bobby Fish’s feelings about Punk. I think it’s telling that KENTA supports Fish’s feelings about Punk. I personally side with Fish in this situation. @WrestleTalk_TV Multiple people dislike CM Punk, which, in my opinion, is something that adds validity to Bobby Fish’s feelings about Punk. I think it’s telling that KENTA supports Fish’s feelings about Punk. I personally side with Fish in this situation.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @TheEnemiesPE3 Just when I thought nothing could top CM Punk presser memes, Bobby Fish arts his lips. @TheEnemiesPE3 Just when I thought nothing could top CM Punk presser memes, Bobby Fish arts his lips.

WrestleWarp ✨ @wrestlewarp Bobby Fish would drop CM Punk in a shoot fight lmao Bobby Fish would drop CM Punk in a shoot fight lmao

Simon #LM #GSTK #BreakTheSilence @Dr_SIMES Of all the talent speaking on @CMPunk following @AEW All Out it has to be @theBobbyFish I trust the most is telling the truth. He is done with the company and thus free to speak about Mr Brooks. There are two sides to every story, but sometimes the unconnected 3rd side is best. Of all the talent speaking on @CMPunk following @AEW All Out it has to be @theBobbyFish I trust the most is telling the truth. He is done with the company and thus free to speak about Mr Brooks. There are two sides to every story, but sometimes the unconnected 3rd side is best.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @WRESTLEZONEcom Bobby Fish has CM Punk on his mind rent free. @WRESTLEZONEcom Bobby Fish has CM Punk on his mind rent free.

surrender position @killmikeymdc Btw the worst Bobby Fish match is probably better than the best CM Punk match Btw the worst Bobby Fish match is probably better than the best CM Punk match

Bobby Fish recently had harsh words for former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

During his interview with NBC Sports, Fish took multiple shots at The Second City Saint, especially his martial arts skills.

Bobby Fish said CM Punk should be grateful that he laid his shoulders down for him on national television:

"You're asking me to go out and sell, put over, your bunk-a** martial arts," Fish said. "Phil [Punk's real name], after the match, was a c***, and frankly, as a martial artist, I laid my shoulders down for you, like you should be grateful that I did, because on national TV, if I decided that if I wanted to Haku your a**, I could've, because you're that little bit of a threat in my world. I'm not Jon Jones or Anderson Silva, but I've been doing martial arts long enough to where I can hold you like a wet nap Phil Brooks."

Punk has recently been embroiled in controversies following his outburst in the post-All Out media scrum. He was stripped of his AEW World Championship after the backstage brawl with The Elite and is reportedly currently out of action with an injury.

It will be interesting to see whether CM Punk responds to Bobby Fish in the coming weeks.

Do you see Punk responding to Fish's comments? Let us know in the comments section below!

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi