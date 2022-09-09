Backstage update on former WWE Superstar's reported heat with CM Punk and departure from AEW

Reports of former WWE star Bobby Fish having heat with CM Punk in AEW have emerged recently.

Several stars in the Jacksonville-based Promotion are apparently in a flux state with their contracts. For instance, there has been a lot of speculation about Malakai Black's status on the roster. As per recent reports, Bobby Fish has also added his name to the list.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the former WWE Superstar also has real-life heat with CM Punk. Fish had expressed his displeasure with Punk's demeanor following their October 2021 match. The bout on Dynamite had Bobby fighting tooth-and-nail against the Second City Saint but ultimately losing to a pinfall.

However, it should be noted that the report states that this did not affect his standing with AEW in terms of his contract renewal. As of now, Bobby Fish and All Elite Wrestling have seemingly failed to come to an understanding regarding the financial aspect of his contract.

With Kyle O'Reilly out of action with an injury himself, there weren't many creative plans for Fish on the roster as well.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Fightful Select reports that AEW will NOT be renewing Bobby Fish's AEW contract when it expires.



He apparently signed a very short deal with the company, unlike Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly who both signed 5-year deals.



No word on why he's not re-signing yet. More to come. Fightful Select reports that AEW will NOT be renewing Bobby Fish's AEW contract when it expires. He apparently signed a very short deal with the company, unlike Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly who both signed 5-year deals.No word on why he's not re-signing yet. More to come. https://t.co/mrEQYvS3WT

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Fish will make his way to WWE at some point if he departs from AEW.

The former WWE star has mocked CM Punk previously on Twitter

Bobby Fish seemingly trolled CM Punk's kick in his title unification match against Jon Moxley at the time.

Fish is considered one of the most prolific strikers on any roster. Before making his kickboxing debut in 2010, the 45-year-old trained with Jerrick Jones at Albany Boxing in addition to working hard inside the squared circle.

Given his background, his seeming criticism of Punk's 'Roundhouse Kick' move can hardly go unnoticed.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish There truly is no surgery to correct that kick. There truly is no surgery to correct that kick.

Nevertheless, Punk defeated Moxley at All and became the world champion. With recent events leading to him being stripped of the title, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Do you think Bobby Fish will join AEW's biggest competitor in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy