Potential reason behind AEW star CM Punk's' alleged heat with former WWE Superstar disclosed

A potential reason for the alleged real-life animosity between former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish and AEW star CM Punk has been unveiled.

It was first reported that Fish apparently had legitimate issues with Punk following their singles match. Fish and Punk went one-on-one on the October 27, 2021, episode of Dynamite which featured a controversial finish. The latter hit the GTS to the former and got the win via pinfall. However, Fish kicked out a hair before the three count, but the victory still stood.

According to Fightful Select, the finish to the match was a huge reason why the reDRagon member's relationship with the former AEW World Champion soured. Punk was reportedly livid with Fish following the surprise kick-out even though he got the victory.

The report also added that the two basically stopped communicating after the incident.

MO MO @MOMO_KIR64 i wonder why CM Punk doesn't like Bobby Fish... oh yeah! i wonder why CM Punk doesn't like Bobby Fish... oh yeah! https://t.co/50NWEcJMxR

Fish is currently a free agent after he was let go by AEW when both parties couldn't reach an agreement for a new deal. Meanwhile, Punk was reportedly injured during his match against Jon Moxley at All Out and could miss six to eight months of action.

Bobby Fish sent a strong message to former AEW World Champion CM Punk

During a recent interview with NBC Sports, Bobby Fish went off on CM Punk as he felt that the latter disrespected him during their match last year on AEW Dynamite.

Fish was also critical of Punk's brief mixed-martial arts career.

"Phil [Punk's real name], after the match, was a c***, and frankly, as a martial artist, I laid my shoulders down for you, like you should be grateful that I did, because on national TV, if I decided that if I wanted to Haku your a**, I could've, because you're that little bit of a threat in my world."

The Second City Saint was reportedly involved in a backstage brawl following the post-All Out media scrum, which saw him go on a verbal tirade on Hangman Page, the EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), and Colt Cabana. Punk has since been stripped of his world title and has possibly been suspended.

Do you think the relationship between CM Punk and Bobby Fish could be repaired? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha