"Call HHH [Triple H], he'll save you" - Twitter explodes as former WWE NXT Champion seemingly hints at frustration in AEW with cryptic post

The wrestling world recently reacted to Andrade El Idolo's cryptic post, seemingly hinting at frustration with his booking in AEW.

El Idolo's last match in All Elite Wrestling was the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view. However, he was unsuccessful in that encounter, which was eventually won by MJF.

Andrade's last singles bout in the company was against Rey Fenix on the June 22, 2022, edition of Rampage.

On this week's Dynamite, he was involved in a backstage segment, squashing the quarrel between Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade. However, shortly after, the former WWE NXT Champion took to Twitter to possibly take a shot at AEW for the short duration of the segment.

The Nihilist @TheNihilistKing @AndradeElIdolo Is that how long u have been on TV this year? @AndradeElIdolo Is that how long u have been on TV this year?

Corrinth Darkstar @Darkstar4209 @AndradeElIdolo Remember when Tony Kahn probably pitched you with a huge push if you joined AEW? Yeah he moved on soooooo quick from that. Now you are lucky to get that 30 seconds or maybe a minute on main TV. Otherwise you are regulated to Dark or worse. HHH would know how to use you better. @AndradeElIdolo Remember when Tony Kahn probably pitched you with a huge push if you joined AEW? Yeah he moved on soooooo quick from that. Now you are lucky to get that 30 seconds or maybe a minute on main TV. Otherwise you are regulated to Dark or worse. HHH would know how to use you better.

Banger After Banger @fightkenfight @AndradeElIdolo Yeeeessss 30 seconds of time. See you in October for another 30 seconds. @AndradeElIdolo Yeeeessss 30 seconds of time. See you in October for another 30 seconds. 🔥🔥

Andrew Wilson @DEADLYANT89 @AndradeElIdolo Hate how you're being used. You were one of my very favorites! @AndradeElIdolo Hate how you're being used. You were one of my very favorites!

Franco @itsbazzak @AndradeElIdolo Go to the fed then, it isn't good for anybody if you are unhappy. @AndradeElIdolo Go to the fed then, it isn't good for anybody if you are unhappy.

Paul Cantu @PaulEverCantu2 @AndradeElIdolo You really had it good in WWE all elite pro wrestling is just a dying company you should have stayed with the WWE @AndradeElIdolo You really had it good in WWE all elite pro wrestling is just a dying company you should have stayed with the WWE

Booker T recently wants to see AEW star Andrade El Idolo make a WWE return

During one of the recent editions of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he would love to see Andrade El Idolo and Wardlow in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The wrestling veteran added that El Idolo looked like a genuine star in WWE.

"I'd love to see Wardlow, as well as Andrade, come back to WWE because he's not doing anything significant in AEW — not saying that he's not going out and performing," Booker T said. "He's performing, but you think about Andrade in WWE, and he had some star on him. He had some upside, but I don't know. I could be wrong about this; I could be wrong."

With Andrade El Idole seemingly expressing his displeasure in AEW, it will be interesting to see whether Tony Khan books the talented star in a meaningful feud in the coming weeks.

