"Malakai Would Be A Real Star Under Triple H's Regime" - Twitter explodes as Malakai Black reportedly granted his release from AEW

The wrestling world reacted to Malakai Black being seemingly granted his release from AEW.

It was previously reported that Black had requested his release from All Elite Wrestling, but it was denied. The Dutch star teamed up with Brody King and Buddy Matthews to take on Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at All Out pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, the House of Black suffered a defeat, and Malakai Black was the star to be pinned in the bout.

Post-match, he seemingly broke character and bid farewell to the fans in attendance. Fightful Select recently reported that Black is done with Tony Khan's promotion for the foreseeable future. It was added that the release is "highly conditional."

Tony Khan seemingly wanted to keep The Dutch Destroyer for a long time in the company, however, a recent meeting between all parties involved led to the decision to let him go.

Twitterati exploded as soon as the rumors broke out on the social media site, and below are a few of the reactions to it:

Logan Nordine @loganp2134 So malakai black was granted his conditional release from AEW



If he left because of creative frustration then I can definitely see him going back to WWE but if he left for Mental health reasons then I think we see him back in aew in a couple months So malakai black was granted his conditional release from AEW If he left because of creative frustration then I can definitely see him going back to WWE but if he left for Mental health reasons then I think we see him back in aew in a couple months

Silent Killer🤫 #HimNotJim @SparkUpBeezy Fightful Select is reporting that Malakai Black has been granted a conditional release from AEW.



Ngl I Want Him To Go Back To WWE. Malakai Would Be A Real Star Under Triple H’s Regime Fightful Select is reporting that Malakai Black has been granted a conditional release from AEW. Ngl I Want Him To Go Back To WWE. Malakai Would Be A Real Star Under Triple H’s Regime https://t.co/fynJTJN3Kk

𝐅𝐎𝐗𝐘🩸 @Gfox_1 It’s a shame we’ll never get to see that incredible House of Black entrance again - as a stable & as individuals they have the best entrances in wrestling - but I just want Malakai Black to be healthy and well. The health of entertainers is more important than the entertainment It’s a shame we’ll never get to see that incredible House of Black entrance again - as a stable & as individuals they have the best entrances in wrestling - but I just want Malakai Black to be healthy and well. The health of entertainers is more important than the entertainment

Matt @DisserTatt If Malakai Black is gone, I hope he gets the recharge he needs.



I'm extremely appreciative of what he did in AEW and exposing new people to Brody King, giving Julia Hart a new persona, and getting Buddy Murphy in primetime again. If Malakai Black is gone, I hope he gets the recharge he needs. I'm extremely appreciative of what he did in AEW and exposing new people to Brody King, giving Julia Hart a new persona, and getting Buddy Murphy in primetime again.

Biggie Talls⚡ Spliff Hardy @_PgTall If Malakai Black shows up back in WWE that will tell me everything I need to know about AEW and their locker room If Malakai Black shows up back in WWE that will tell me everything I need to know about AEW and their locker room

Undies @Bryan_TGP Hopefully, this means I get to see Tommy End/Malakai Black/Alastair Black on TV again. Hopefully, this means I get to see Tommy End/Malakai Black/Alastair Black on TV again.

No Rest Holds @NoRestHolds Malakai black is the poster for why wrestlers do not need total creative freedom. He had a cool look and gimmick in WWE but you took the restraints off in aew, he was directionless and the entire thing made no sense. Even if he didn't leave, he would still be just spinning wheels Malakai black is the poster for why wrestlers do not need total creative freedom. He had a cool look and gimmick in WWE but you took the restraints off in aew, he was directionless and the entire thing made no sense. Even if he didn't leave, he would still be just spinning wheels

You can check out the full results of AEW All Out 2022 HERE.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette slammed AEW for mishandling Malakai Black

During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran questioned Black's booking in All Elite Wrestling. Cornette stated that he isn't a fan of Malakai Black's character and "nobody gives a s**t:

"He couldn’t just have a match, he had to have the mind games involved and all that stuff, and it just brought everything to a dead halt, and there was nobody that was able to take the concept that he had and show him how to actually f**king do it," said Cornette. "They just let him do his s**t, and it’s been a mess and now nobody gives a s**t."

He added that the Dutch star would have had more success under the mentorship of Paul Heyman:

“[Paul] Heyman could have easily gotten him over because he would have concentrated on the s**t the guy could do that was good, whether he knows what it is or not Heyman would have, and had him do it,” he added.

With Malakai Black supposedly leaving AEW, it will be interesting to see if he returns in WWE after his non-compete clause gets over.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi