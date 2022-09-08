"Malakai Would Be A Real Star Under Triple H's Regime" - Twitter explodes as Malakai Black reportedly granted his release from AEW

The wrestling world reacted to Malakai Black being seemingly granted his release from AEW.
It was previously reported that Black had requested his release from All Elite Wrestling, but it was denied. The Dutch star teamed up with Brody King and Buddy Matthews to take on Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro at All Out pay-per-view.
Unfortunately, the House of Black suffered a defeat, and Malakai Black was the star to be pinned in the bout.
Post-match, he seemingly broke character and bid farewell to the fans in attendance. Fightful Select recently reported that Black is done with Tony Khan's promotion for the foreseeable future. It was added that the release is "highly conditional."
Tony Khan seemingly wanted to keep The Dutch Destroyer for a long time in the company, however, a recent meeting between all parties involved led to the decision to let him go.
Twitterati exploded as soon as the rumors broke out on the social media site, and below are a few of the reactions to it:
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette slammed AEW for mishandling Malakai Black
During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran questioned Black's booking in All Elite Wrestling. Cornette stated that he isn't a fan of Malakai Black's character and "nobody gives a s**t:
"He couldn’t just have a match, he had to have the mind games involved and all that stuff, and it just brought everything to a dead halt, and there was nobody that was able to take the concept that he had and show him how to actually f**king do it," said Cornette. "They just let him do his s**t, and it’s been a mess and now nobody gives a s**t."
He added that the Dutch star would have had more success under the mentorship of Paul Heyman:
“[Paul] Heyman could have easily gotten him over because he would have concentrated on the s**t the guy could do that was good, whether he knows what it is or not Heyman would have, and had him do it,” he added.
With Malakai Black supposedly leaving AEW, it will be interesting to see if he returns in WWE after his non-compete clause gets over.
