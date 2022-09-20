"He is NOT a top-notch guy, in ANY company" - Twitter explodes as Malakai Black seemingly hints at unhappiness with his booking in AEW

Twitter has reacted to Malakai Black's statement regarding his departure from AEW.
After competing in what appeared to be his final match for the promotion at All Out, it was reported that the Dutch Destroyer was granted a conditional release. It has since been speculated that he wants a return to WWE.
The departed star posted his own statement on the matter, where-in he described disappointment at having supposedly private conversations leaked as well as promises made which have been unfulfilled.
His supposed departure has been the subject of strife conversations on Twitter, with many fans sitting on either the WWE or AEW end of the divide. Several fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.
The below fan, for example, made it clear that they don't see the appeal in the Dutch Destroyer.
Others, like the user below, felt as though the whole debacle could paint AEW President Tony Khan in a different light.
Was Vince McMahon the subject of the statement? The fan below pointed that out as a possibility.
Malakai dominated when he first stepped foot in AEW. The Dutch Destroyer decimated Cody Rhodes before embarking on a seven-match unbeaten streak but has since had his momentum derailed with losses in tag team action.
Malakai Black has reportedly been discussed for a WWE return following his AEW exit
One of the major aspects of WWE programming after Triple H became Head of Creative has been the surprise returns. The likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano have all made their returns under The Game.
It has been reported that further surprises under the regime are under discussion, including names that haven't been touted by many. This has led to speculation that Malakai Black could be one of the names discussed.
Although it's yet to be made clear what the supposed conditions of his release are, it appears as though the former NXT Champion is headed towards a WWE return.
Should Malakai Black return to WWE or pick up where he left off in All Elite Wrestling? Discuss in the comments below.
A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here