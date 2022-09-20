"He is NOT a top-notch guy, in ANY company" - Twitter explodes as Malakai Black seemingly hints at unhappiness with his booking in AEW

Twitter has reacted to Malakai Black's statement regarding his departure from AEW.

After competing in what appeared to be his final match for the promotion at All Out, it was reported that the Dutch Destroyer was granted a conditional release. It has since been speculated that he wants a return to WWE.

The departed star posted his own statement on the matter, where-in he described disappointment at having supposedly private conversations leaked as well as promises made which have been unfulfilled.

His supposed departure has been the subject of strife conversations on Twitter, with many fans sitting on either the WWE or AEW end of the divide. Several fans have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

The below fan, for example, made it clear that they don't see the appeal in the Dutch Destroyer.

daron cobbs @amerika420 @JobberNationTV Regardless of everything, MB isn't a top performer anyways. Seriously, he is NOT a top-notch guy, in ANY company. @JobberNationTV Regardless of everything, MB isn't a top performer anyways. Seriously, he is NOT a top-notch guy, in ANY company.

Others, like the user below, felt as though the whole debacle could paint AEW President Tony Khan in a different light.

TrapDemoLord @WhiteGurlsTrap @JobberNationTV I thought AEW was the place to be ? They treat there wrestler so much better why isn’t the media talking bout this more ? When WWE wrestler aren’t happy they do 20 min rants where that same energy for AEW when will bias end @JobberNationTV I thought AEW was the place to be ? They treat there wrestler so much better why isn’t the media talking bout this more ? When WWE wrestler aren’t happy they do 20 min rants where that same energy for AEW when will bias end

MustardRevenga! @mustardvengence @JobberNationTV Hasn't he only been at AEW for a year? @JobberNationTV Hasn't he only been at AEW for a year?

Was Vince McMahon the subject of the statement? The fan below pointed that out as a possibility.

Eric Bamberger @EricBamberger @JobberNationTV Also I’m pretty sure when he asked out Tony or his VPs leaked his mental health issues to big Dave and others to help spin their narrative that AEW is good he is the one with issues @JobberNationTV Also I’m pretty sure when he asked out Tony or his VPs leaked his mental health issues to big Dave and others to help spin their narrative that AEW is good he is the one with issues

The Best Kind of Worst @BestKindOfWorst @JobberNationTV Yeah I read that line. I wonder if TK sold him on getting a top spot, especially since he basically squashed Cody in his debut and then beat him again, and then essentially relegated him to the mid card. @JobberNationTV Yeah I read that line. I wonder if TK sold him on getting a top spot, especially since he basically squashed Cody in his debut and then beat him again, and then essentially relegated him to the mid card.

Drew Truth @drewtruthwwenxt @JobberNationTV He is clearly going through a lot but that working environment was bad for him and this isn’t a good look at all @JobberNationTV He is clearly going through a lot but that working environment was bad for him and this isn’t a good look at all 😳

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @JobberNationTV I said a while ago we will hear a lot of this when some of these guys bail on AEW. A couple years ago I said Tony just tells them what he knows they want to hear. @JobberNationTV I said a while ago we will hear a lot of this when some of these guys bail on AEW. A couple years ago I said Tony just tells them what he knows they want to hear.

Spring @springlew114 @JobberNationTV I hope he’s well but still don’t see his appeal and his gimmick has been terrible. It’s likely the EVPs have leaked info (see Punk and Colt Banana) @JobberNationTV I hope he’s well but still don’t see his appeal and his gimmick has been terrible. It’s likely the EVPs have leaked info (see Punk and Colt Banana)

Malakai dominated when he first stepped foot in AEW. The Dutch Destroyer decimated Cody Rhodes before embarking on a seven-match unbeaten streak but has since had his momentum derailed with losses in tag team action.

Malakai Black has reportedly been discussed for a WWE return following his AEW exit

One of the major aspects of WWE programming after Triple H became Head of Creative has been the surprise returns. The likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Johnny Gargano have all made their returns under The Game.

It has been reported that further surprises under the regime are under discussion, including names that haven't been touted by many. This has led to speculation that Malakai Black could be one of the names discussed.

Although it's yet to be made clear what the supposed conditions of his release are, it appears as though the former NXT Champion is headed towards a WWE return.

