Malakai Black in potential discussions for WWE return after reported AEW departure

Speculation is rife on WWE possibly looking into Malakai Black following his reported release from AEW.

Since assuming creative control in WWE, Triple H has brought back some previously released stars. Fans have seen the likes of Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Braun Strowman all return to the company and get prominent roles on the main roster.

The Game doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon, as it was reported earlier that he is also looking at stars who have not been previously discussed.

Xero News, the first outlet to break that Malakai Black requested his release from AEW, has since speculated that the Dutch Destroyer is one of the names being discussed alongside IMPACT and NWA icon Nick Aldis.

"The names no one's talking about that WON mentioned...2 of the names...Black. Aldis," Xero News wrote.

The House of Black leader was reportedly granted a conditional release from AEW following All Out. It was speculated at the time that he had been handed a six-month non-compete clause, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Malakai Black seemingly bid farewell at AEW All Out 2022

Black was last seen in action alongside House of Black against the trio of Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin during Chicago's All Out event.

He was speculated as having his release granted prior to the match being announced on the go-home episode of Dynamite. This was seemingly done to put a stop to the speculation on the night.

However, at All Out, Black appeared to indicate there was some form of truth to the rumors, going as far as to break character and bid the fans farewell.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out

He has since been said to have departed the promotion, with personal issues cited as the driving factor.

