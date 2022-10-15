"Even WWE wouldn’t let this fool back" - Twitter explodes in rage to multi-time champion teasing a potential signing with Tony Khan-led promotion

With Saraya joining AEW recently, many fans questioned whether more former WWE stars would follow suit. Alberto Del Rio, however, seems to have made his position clear.

The Mexican talent was in a relationship with Saraya from 2016 until late 2017. However, they separated without any public announcement later on and have seemingly not been involved together since.

Recently, Alberto opened up about the chances of joining AEW. However, the presence of his former fiancée is apparently a major factor, as he warned Saraya to stay away from him. He also threatened the former Divas Champion by stating that he would expose her if she tussled him in any way.

Alberto further noted that both the stars had much to lose in case of an altercation, as he stated that they were better off in their respective lives.

A majority of the pro wrestling community, however, was not happy with Alberto's words. A number of tweets flooded social media as fans expressed their outrage.

Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) @breakingdead1 @nodqdotcom He got a better shot with HHH bringing him back then AEW wanting him. Him going there would be even more toxic then Punk and Cabana together @nodqdotcom He got a better shot with HHH bringing him back then AEW wanting him. Him going there would be even more toxic then Punk and Cabana together

ThatOneLateCloaker @Something_TF2 @nodqdotcom Rio better back off before Radke gets mad @nodqdotcom Rio better back off before Radke gets mad

redtaco621 @molitor_david @nodqdotcom Kinda creepy don't you think? He's apparently not over her. Sounds like a stalker. She's in a very committed relationship now. Dude needs to let it go. @nodqdotcom Kinda creepy don't you think? He's apparently not over her. Sounds like a stalker. She's in a very committed relationship now. Dude needs to let it go.

Big Boy @bigboythiccums @nodqdotcom If del rio even comes close to joining AEW or even WWE again, I’d legitimately stop watching that company @nodqdotcom If del rio even comes close to joining AEW or even WWE again, I’d legitimately stop watching that company

Bigger Fella @FirmatoC 🏻 @nodqdotcom WWE & AEW had come to terms that none of them wants Del Río in their rosters 🙂 @nodqdotcom WWE & AEW had come to terms that none of them wants Del Río in their rosters 🙂👍🏻

Super_Classic @Essential_PSN @nodqdotcom LMAO, this guy will never be hired by AEW or WWE. He is only saying that because he's trying to stay relevant. @nodqdotcom LMAO, this guy will never be hired by AEW or WWE. He is only saying that because he's trying to stay relevant.

Chase @Chase16578358 @nodqdotcom Don’t even think about it. Even WWE wouldn’t let this fool back @nodqdotcom Don’t even think about it. Even WWE wouldn’t let this fool back

As of now, there has been no official news of either Tony Khan or Triple H reaching out to sign the star. It remains to be seen if Alberto Del Rio will join either WWE or AEW in the near future.

Alberto Del Rio also alluded to having incriminating evidence against the former WWE star

Alberto's relationship with Saraya seems far from good right now, as he is apparently serious about his threats to the former WWE star.

During his appearance on The Wrassingh Show, Alberto Del Rio implied that he had evidence that would tarnish Saraya's reputation.

"I have no interest in affecting anyone’s life but as I mentioned months ago, if you dare, you or your family, dare to mess up with me again, I will put all those videos [of you out there]! Being you! And all the police reports and all that stuff that is out there, that is real. So, just stay where you are," Alberto declared. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

DEL RIO GIRLS @delrio_girls Paige post this on her IG account ! Alberto Del Rio and Paige are beautiful !Paige post this on her IG account ! Alberto Del Rio and Paige are beautiful ! 💛💛💛💛 Paige post this on her IG account ! 💛💛💛 https://t.co/zLS67u6lbr

Only time will tell if Saraya will respond to these threats in the coming weeks.

