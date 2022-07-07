"Wow, El Torito is ripped now" - Twitter explodes as former world champion picks up a dominant win in first-ever singles match on AEW Dynamite

Two-time ROH World Champion Rush picked up a win against Penta Oscuro in a grudge match on AEW Dynamite.

Rush made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a backstage segment with his "business partner" Andrade El Idolo. On the June 24, 2022 episode of Rampage, he helped El Idolo pick up the victory over Fenix in a singles match.

Rush competed in his first singles bout on this week's Dynamite, facing Death Triangle member Penta Oscuro. He won the match after hitting a low blow on Oscuro and rolling him up for a pinfall.

Shortly after the match, fans took to Twitter to express their opinions about Rush's in-ring debut. Here are some of the reactions:

One fan thinks that while the former world champion's debut wasn't the best, the finish protected Oscuro.

Another fan believes that Rush has been impressive in his All Elite Wrestling stint so far.

One fan also compared Rush to former WWE talent El Torito on this week's Wednesday night show.

Rush wants to face the top names in AEW

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Rush namedropped a whole host of stars he would like to face in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe.

He added that a match against interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley would be the most "extreme one."

"I am now on AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, [Jon] Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have [to offer]. Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe - There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs. Toro Blanco Rush, two ex-ROH World Champions against each other," said Rush.

He further added:

There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican bada**. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match,” Rush said.

While Rush made a winning start to his AEW career, it remains to be seen if his dream of facing the top stars in the company will be fulfilled in the foreseeable future.

