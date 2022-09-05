"Can see Cody convincing them to come to WWE" - Twitter explodes as multiple AEW stars reportedly threaten to walk out due to CM Punk's comments following All Out

The wrestling world was in shock when rumors about The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) seemingly threatening to leave AEW following CM Punk's post-All Out comments broke out.

During the post-All Out media scrum, the Second City Saint brought up his history with Colt Cabana. He then took shots at Hangman Page and The Elite. The former WWE Superstar said that Omega and The Young Bucks leaked rumors about Punk wanting Cabana fired from the company.

Punk also claimed that Page "went into business for himself" and almost compromised a huge AEW gate.

According to Fightful Select, The Elite was allegedly "extremely p*ssed off" and even threatened to walk out of All Elite Wrestling following CM Punk's comments in the media scrum.

The report further stated that one of The Young Bucks had been in contact with "talent outside AEW," seemingly indicating that the recent backstage rumors about The Second City Saint had some truth.

CM Punk, as well as The Elite, walked away with titles at AEW All Out 2022

Despite the controversy following the pay-per-view, CM Punk and The Elite had a lot to celebrate on the night.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks faced Hangman Page and The Dark Order in the finals of the trio’s tournament. After a battle that lasted almost 20 minutes, The Elite emerged victorious and were crowned the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions.

Meanwhile, in the main event of the show, CM Punk faced Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship and won the world title for the second time in the promotion after a hellacious bout against The Purveyor of Violence.

Post-match, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) was revealed to be the "Joker" in the Casino Ladder match. The Salt of the Earth came out to the entrance area and made his intentions clear about going after Punk's AEW World Championship.

