"He named Daniel Bryan too" - Twitter explodes after top AEW stars get namedropped before Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at WWE Clash At The Castle

The wrestling world has reacted to Michael Cole name-dropping multiple former WWE Superstars before Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's match at Clash At The Castle.

Reigns and McIntyre faced each other in the main event of the premium live event in Cardiff, with The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Roman Reigns retained the gold after hitting The Spear on The Scottish Warrior following interference from Solo Sikoa.

However, there was an incident before the bout between the two stars that caught the attention of fans. While mentioning the superstars The Tribal Chief has defeated during his historic title reign, Michael Cole name-dropped Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson in AEW), Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli in AEW), and Braun Strowman.

Twitterati exploded following the segment, and here are a few reactions to it:

MKVszn @Sajizzle Daniel Bryan & Cesaro namedrops on the list of Roman’s victims. Commentary has been straight up outstanding tonight. Michael Cole is the best in the business and has been. #WWECastle Daniel Bryan & Cesaro namedrops on the list of Roman’s victims. Commentary has been straight up outstanding tonight. Michael Cole is the best in the business and has been. #WWECastle

Tadiwa @Tadiwa92913152 @SKWrestling_ he also mentioned Cesaro n Daniel Bryan this is definitely unlike WWE @SKWrestling_ he also mentioned Cesaro n Daniel Bryan this is definitely unlike WWE

The Breached Matrix @TheeDreMatrix Its crazy to hear Cole mention people Roman beat. Like Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro all people who arent in the company. BUT HE DIDNT MENTION THE FIEND. VERY interesting. Its crazy to hear Cole mention people Roman beat. Like Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro all people who arent in the company. BUT HE DIDNT MENTION THE FIEND. VERY interesting.

LegendKilla @heelortonera Cole just name dropped everyone Reigns has defeated during his reign. Cesaro, Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman were mentioned as well which is awesome. Triple H has truly made his mark Cole just name dropped everyone Reigns has defeated during his reign. Cesaro, Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman were mentioned as well which is awesome. Triple H has truly made his mark

Jeyyea5 @jeyyea5 Cole said Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman I hope we get a Moxley/Ambrose reference in this one #WWECastle Cole said Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman I hope we get a Moxley/Ambrose reference in this one #WWECastle

:) @TheXReaperr @rudra_demon @SeanRossSapp Braun is resigned and Daniel Bryan was spoken before during the Cena appreciation show @rudra_demon @SeanRossSapp Braun is resigned and Daniel Bryan was spoken before during the Cena appreciation show

Dwayne T. Allen @dwayneallen24 Name dropping Daniel Bryan, Cesaro interesting 🤔🤔🤔 Name dropping Daniel Bryan, Cesaro interesting 🤔🤔🤔

Logan Nordine @loganp2134



They did say daniel bryan tho @Windkitsune Idk I thought they said it but I could have been wrongThey did say daniel bryan tho @Windkitsune Idk I thought they said it but I could have been wrongThey did say daniel bryan tho

WWE legend Booker T recently gave his take on Bryan Danielson amidst the backstage controversies in AEW

While speaking on a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE veteran Booker T spoke on the reported backstage turmoil in All Elite Wrestling.

He praised The American Dragon for doing his work and not getting involved in the shenanigans.

"That’s why I look at a guy like [Bryan] Danielson, he comes in, do his work and get the hell out of there, that’s my perception of Bryan Danielson, that’s my perception of him. ‘Man I’m not in nobody’s clique, I ain’t got time to be hanging out with nobody, coming to work, get my work done and get the hell out.’ That’s the way I see—but that’s the only way you can make it in a company with so much going on like that as well, so a lot of people could take advice from Bryan Danielson," said Booker T.

Danielson has a big match coming up against Chris Jericho at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see if Jericho's stablemate, Daniel Garcia, will play any role in the outcome of the bout.

