"HHH [Triple H] will absolutely sign" - Twitter explodes after two AEW stars reportedly express interest in joining WWE following recent backstage altercation

The wrestling world recently reacted to top AEW tag team The Young Bucks seemingly expressing their interest in joining WWE under Triple H's regime.
The Elite were involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel following The Second City Saint's comments in the post-All Out media scrum. Multiple names have been suspended after the incident, including Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.
Now, a report from the Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick stated that The Young Bucks sent out feelers through a WWE talent. It was added that it is a common practice in the pro wrestling business, and there were no indications about Matt and Nick Jackson wanting to leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.
Jim Cornette recently lashed out at The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega for their backstage brawl with CM Punk in AEW
During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran blamed The Elite for the whole backstage fiasco in AEW.
Cornette said that they have are jealous because of their alleged inability to draw in audiences:
"They've been exposed and they're jealous. 'We started this. It's ours where we can play with all of our friends and do our cosplay trampoline wrestling...' So, that's why they created their little six-man thing so that they could all play together and every time it's come for the past three weeks, 200,000 people have said, 'f**k it," said Cornette.
Jim Cornette then bashed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for misusing their powers as the EVPs of AEW.
"They accepted the job of being Executive Vice President. So, therefore, you can't storm into the f***ing boy's locker room and f***ing tell him for telling the truth in public. They've disqualified themselves from able to do, when you're one of the boys," he added.
It will be interesting to see what unfolds next after the recent backstage controversies involving The Elite and CM Punk in Tony Khan's promotion.
