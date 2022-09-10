"HHH [Triple H] will absolutely sign" - Twitter explodes after two AEW stars reportedly express interest in joining WWE following recent backstage altercation

The wrestling world recently reacted to top AEW tag team The Young Bucks seemingly expressing their interest in joining WWE under Triple H's regime.

The Elite were involved in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel following The Second City Saint's comments in the post-All Out media scrum. Multiple names have been suspended after the incident, including Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson.

Now, a report from the Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick stated that The Young Bucks sent out feelers through a WWE talent. It was added that it is a common practice in the pro wrestling business, and there were no indications about Matt and Nick Jackson wanting to leave All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

The Twitterati erupted shortly after rumors circulated on the social media site, and below are a few of the reactions to it:

DER RING GENERALLLLLLLLLLLL GUNTAAAAAAAA @arnmald @WrestlingNewsCo HHH will absolutely sign The Bucks if their deals are up, he wanted them 3 years ago for NXT but they knew that Vince wouldn’t get them so they made the safe bet with AEW @WrestlingNewsCo HHH will absolutely sign The Bucks if their deals are up, he wanted them 3 years ago for NXT but they knew that Vince wouldn’t get them so they made the safe bet with AEW

( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) @heKtikIstOxIc @WWEGareth I hope it happens simply because it'll be hilarious watching the AEW fan boys tell us how overrated the Young Bucks are @WWEGareth I hope it happens simply because it'll be hilarious watching the AEW fan boys tell us how overrated the Young Bucks are

The Lord Of Darkness @Mister_Ethical @WWEGareth I hope that if they end up signing there they end up doing comedy segments like the revival used to do @WWEGareth I hope that if they end up signing there they end up doing comedy segments like the revival used to do 😏😂 https://t.co/8oHbEBMjn7

Marc jobber @jabber_marcus @WWEGareth Bud you’re gonna have to come to terms with it, the bucks and Kenny will have a run in wwe. I’m 99% sure of it lol @WWEGareth Bud you’re gonna have to come to terms with it, the bucks and Kenny will have a run in wwe. I’m 99% sure of it lol

Matt @Mattnumberss



I know Bruce isn’t a fan of the Bucks, but I’m not sure he has any pull anymore. Hopefully Khan reads this and opens up the check book to keep the boys. @WWEGareth I see them and Kenny trying to make the jump honestly. They’re going to want at least one run in the big leagues.I know Bruce isn’t a fan of the Bucks, but I’m not sure he has any pull anymore. Hopefully Khan reads this and opens up the check book to keep the boys. @WWEGareth I see them and Kenny trying to make the jump honestly. They’re going to want at least one run in the big leagues. I know Bruce isn’t a fan of the Bucks, but I’m not sure he has any pull anymore. Hopefully Khan reads this and opens up the check book to keep the boys.

Alucardsfate @alucardsfate @WWEGareth Well I guess we'll find out if they can actually do a wrestling match. Someone may force them to work. Then again, they liked MSK...two other flippy guys. @WWEGareth Well I guess we'll find out if they can actually do a wrestling match. Someone may force them to work. Then again, they liked MSK...two other flippy guys.

ノル(NicoBrav)® @NorwinBravo @WWEGareth Remember the stuff that they said long time ago about "Knowing their value", it was because of a NXT offer too. So I don't think that H will sign them, Omega is a different story thou. @WWEGareth Remember the stuff that they said long time ago about "Knowing their value", it was because of a NXT offer too. So I don't think that H will sign them, Omega is a different story thou.

T.J. @RKO_2004 @WWEGareth They'd need to alter their style a bit. The endless super kicks and burst of energy when they should be selling is so annoying. @WWEGareth They'd need to alter their style a bit. The endless super kicks and burst of energy when they should be selling is so annoying.

Arthur Lofton @OlDirtyChi @WWEGareth I'm a WWE guy and doesn't want these guys. Never got the whole Young Buck thing?! @WWEGareth I'm a WWE guy and doesn't want these guys. Never got the whole Young Buck thing?!

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega for their backstage brawl with CM Punk in AEW

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran blamed The Elite for the whole backstage fiasco in AEW.

Cornette said that they have are jealous because of their alleged inability to draw in audiences:

"They've been exposed and they're jealous. 'We started this. It's ours where we can play with all of our friends and do our cosplay trampoline wrestling...' So, that's why they created their little six-man thing so that they could all play together and every time it's come for the past three weeks, 200,000 people have said, 'f**k it," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette then bashed Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for misusing their powers as the EVPs of AEW.

"They accepted the job of being Executive Vice President. So, therefore, you can't storm into the f***ing boy's locker room and f***ing tell him for telling the truth in public. They've disqualified themselves from able to do, when you're one of the boys," he added.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next after the recent backstage controversies involving The Elite and CM Punk in Tony Khan's promotion.

