"Rhea (Ripley) is secretly working for house of black!!" - Twitter explodes with predictions to RAW Superstar teaming up with possibly departing AEW star

The wrestling fraternity recently shared predictions on Rhea Ripley potentially teaming up with AEW star Buddy Mathews, who allegedly requested his release from the promotion.

Mathews is part of the iconic House of Black faction featuring Brody King and Julia Hart. Malakai Black, the former leader of the group, was granted his release earlier this month. Additionally, Buddy's real-life girlfriend and RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day in WWE. The group is led by Finn Balor and is currently comprised of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and The Eradicator.

The Australian star and Mathews disclosed their relationship to the world a few months ago. The 25-year-old caught the attention of fans with her unique, dark, mysterious, gothic gimmick and more so with recent events as part of Judgment Day.

When knowledge of the House of Black member allegedly requesting a release came to light, fans instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions on Ripley teaming up with his faction:

Carlos M Pagan @carlospagan @larryluv63 @EddieSideburns He can fight legends in WWE just like he was in AEW the difference is he would be with his lady Rhea Ripley in WWE, so why not head back. @larryluv63 @EddieSideburns He can fight legends in WWE just like he was in AEW the difference is he would be with his lady Rhea Ripley in WWE, so why not head back.

Ripley is a former NXT Women's Champion and has impressed fans with her unique looks and wrestling capabilities.

Rhea Ripley is having the time of her life with newest Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio

At WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley shocked the entire wrestling world when she joined Judgment Day's founding members Damian Priest and Hall of Famer Edge. Since then, the WWE Superstar has captivated fans with her character's development as part of the heelish faction.

A few weeks ago, following Clash at the Castle, Rey Mysterio's son pledged his allegiance to the faction, much to his father's surprise. The young Mysterio has been on a spree to find his place in The Judgment Day. While luring Dominik to the dark side, The Eradicator taunted him with references to the late Eddie Guerrero's 'I'm your Papi.'

During last week's edition of RAW, Dominik cited Rhea Ripley as his 'Mami', which raised a lot of eyebrows. In a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the Australian Superstar commented on the awkward segment on RAW:

“I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to him, and also to make fun of Rey. Where Dom, Dom Dom gets what he wants. If he wants Mami, it’s Mami. If he wants Papi, it’s Papi." stated Rhea Ripley.

Ever since Triple H took over the reins at WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement, there has seemingly been a drastic surge in AEW stars allegedly wanting to jump ship. WWE also reportedly reached out to multiple talents from their rival promotion when they were signed with the promotion in the years to come.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley and Buddy Mathews team up together in WWE? Sound off in the comments.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far