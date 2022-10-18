"Maybe the Elite will show up there" - Wrestling fans erupt with early predictions as AEW Dynamite and NXT are set to go head-to-head one more time

With WWE improving itself under Triple H's regime, fans have launched a heated debate regarding the company going against AEW this Tuesday.

Tony Khan's company has grown exponentially ever since its inception in 2019, much of the credit for which goes to former WWE stars like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, their biggest competitor has not been idle either.

Since Vince McMahon stepped down, his daughter Stephanie assumed control of the company. Meanwhile, her husband and wrestling legend Triple H manages the creative aspects of the shows. This has resulted in fans' renewed interest in the Stamford-based promotion, as The Game has improved upon many pre-existing factors.

With major stars like Bray Wyatt and Johnny Gargano returning to the company, the competition between WWE and Tony Khan has reached an all-time high. However, with big AEW players like The Elite and CM Punk away from action, many believe the company is in a downward spiral.

This led to several fans comparing this week's upcoming Dynamite to the next NXT episode this week. Unlike the former's usual Wednesday slot, both shows will air on Tuesday, and WWE has reportedly planned certain things to defeat the Jacksonville-based promotion in the ratings.

Check out some of the reactions below:

They're trying to have a good showing. NXT has nothing to lose here, everything to gain. AEW has the most to lose on Tuesday. @nikoexxtra Oh, well since Alvarez said it.... 🤣🤡They're trying to have a good showing. NXT has nothing to lose here, everything to gain. AEW has the most to lose on Tuesday. @JulianW85 @nikoexxtra Oh, well since Alvarez said it.... 🤣🤡They're trying to have a good showing. NXT has nothing to lose here, everything to gain. AEW has the most to lose on Tuesday.

WWE is just a hotter product right now @bryanalvarez Moxleys a place holder champion and Hangman is mid.WWE is just a hotter product right now @sdm1991 @bryanalvarez Moxleys a place holder champion and Hangman is mid. WWE is just a hotter product right now

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth If NXT beats AEW tomorrow, tony might as well just call it a day. If NXT beats AEW tomorrow, tony might as well just call it a day.

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth Anything less than a 500,000 viewer difference would be the ultimate fail. Anything less than a 500,000 viewer difference would be the ultimate fail.

Even though NXT has some of the best wrestling on TV....it just hasn't the fanfare it deserves @WWEGareth With four titles matches and seeing WWE fans haven't embraced NXT....it won't happenEven though NXT has some of the best wrestling on TV....it just hasn't the fanfare it deserves @WWEGareth With four titles matches and seeing WWE fans haven't embraced NXT....it won't happenEven though NXT has some of the best wrestling on TV....it just hasn't the fanfare it deserves

It remains to be seen whether NXT will beat AEW Dynamite in viewership this week.

A WWE veteran recently slammed Tony Khan's handling of AEW

With AEW going through a difficult time backstage, EC3 has expressed his thoughts on how the All Elite President is partly to blame.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran explained how the ample resources of the Khans might be a negative factor, in the long run, taking Andrade El Idolo as an example.

"If money mattered, which it does to 98% of us, he'd [Andrade] be gone. 'You don't want to be here, good, I don't want you here, I don't want anyone here because, guess what, for the price of one of you I can get seven guys that are just as talented and twice as hungry so go kick rocks buddy.' But no, money doesn't matter and it's almost, it's a curse, it's a curse to the company because they can just outspend bad mistake after bad mistake after poor decision after bad leadership and bad morality," said EC3. (7:58-8:30)

Andrade El Idolo recently had a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. He was also sent home following the incident, with one of his matches against Preston '10' Vance being canceled.

