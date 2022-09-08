"He saw into the future" - Twitter reacts to Chris Jericho accidentally leaking details of major match on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's blunder this week on AEW Dynamite has seemingly opened the floodgates on social media.

Following Tony Khan's announcement that the World Title will be vacated, a tournament is scheduled to take place in the days leading up to the AEW Grand Slam.

The opening match of the tournament this week on Dynamite saw Bryan Danielson and Hangman Adam Page squaring off, with the American Dragon winning by a quick pinfall.

However, fans quickly noted that the Jericho Appreciation Society leader had already spoiled the match in a backstage segment earlier. The Wizard boasted that he would beat Danielson once more next week to go to the Grand Slam finals, thus indicating that the American Dragon would be his next opponent.

This has led to several fans calling him out on Twitter, highlighting his rather significant botch.

MikeyT The MovieStar @MTMovieStar @IAmJericho good job blowing the Bryan Danielson match with Hangman Paige on AEW smh ...you said who you would be facing next week SMH @IAmJericho good job blowing the Bryan Danielson match with Hangman Paige on AEW smh ...you said who you would be facing next week SMH

Jonathan @JPsWrestling



#AEWDynamite Did Chris Jericho accidentally spoil the result of Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson? Did Chris Jericho accidentally spoil the result of Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/iN0Ga1ZdUc

12Link @12Link1 @IAmJericho Way to spoil the hangman match you idiot. After all this time you should know better smfh @IAmJericho Way to spoil the hangman match you idiot. After all this time you should know better smfh

Chris Jericho is expected to face the American Dragon next week. It remains to be seen how the rest of the tournament will unfold.

Bryan Danielson had faced Chris Jericho at AEW All Out as well

While the American Dragon is a skilled wrestler, he has already lost a match against the JAS leader last week.

The pay-per-view last Sunday had a stacked card of matches, among which the match between Danielson and Jericho stood out. Given the stars' caliber, the bout was expectedly a banger.

Although both the veterans initially looked to be on an even footing, it wasn't long before the American Dragon gained the upper hand. In the end, however, Jericho took down Danielson following a low blow.

DRAIN is All Out Ω 🧹 @DrainBamager Hangman in the quarters.

Jericho in the semis.

Moxley in the finals at Arthur Ashe.



Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. Add that to his already hall of fame legacy. Hangman in the quarters.Jericho in the semis.Moxley in the finals at Arthur Ashe.Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. Add that to his already hall of fame legacy. https://t.co/AZ1El1lbUc

Will fate favor Danielson next week? Only time will tell.

Do you think Jericho will win over Bryan Danielson again? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy