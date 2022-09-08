Create

"He saw into the future" - Twitter reacts to Chris Jericho accidentally leaking details of major match on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho was recently trolled in social media for his botch!
Chris Jericho was recently trolled in social media for his botch!
Shubhajit Deb
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Sep 08, 2022 09:50 AM IST

Chris Jericho's blunder this week on AEW Dynamite has seemingly opened the floodgates on social media.

Following Tony Khan's announcement that the World Title will be vacated, a tournament is scheduled to take place in the days leading up to the AEW Grand Slam.

The opening match of the tournament this week on Dynamite saw Bryan Danielson and Hangman Adam Page squaring off, with the American Dragon winning by a quick pinfall.

However, fans quickly noted that the Jericho Appreciation Society leader had already spoiled the match in a backstage segment earlier. The Wizard boasted that he would beat Danielson once more next week to go to the Grand Slam finals, thus indicating that the American Dragon would be his next opponent.

This has led to several fans calling him out on Twitter, highlighting his rather significant botch.

@IAmJericho good job blowing the Bryan Danielson match with Hangman Paige on AEW smh ...you said who you would be facing next week SMH
Over here looking at @IAmJericho like … https://t.co/dDiS45f2Gq
Did Chris Jericho accidentally spoil the result of Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/iN0Ga1ZdUc
@IAmJericho Way to spoil the hangman match you idiot. After all this time you should know better smfh
Commentary is working overtime trying to act like @IAmJericho didn't spoil the @theAdamPage v. @bryandanielson match 20 minutes ago 😅🤣#AEWDynamite
Chris Jericho did spoil it lol #AEWDynamite
Lol way to spoil it @IAmJericho
@IAmJericho didn't spoil the main event. He saw into the future... BECAUSE HE'S A WIZARD! @AEW #aew
Did @IAmJericho just spoil the main event?? He's gonna beat @bryandanielson next week....can we have the first match first please 😂😂#aew #Dynamite

Chris Jericho is expected to face the American Dragon next week. It remains to be seen how the rest of the tournament will unfold.

Bryan Danielson had faced Chris Jericho at AEW All Out as well

While the American Dragon is a skilled wrestler, he has already lost a match against the JAS leader last week.

The pay-per-view last Sunday had a stacked card of matches, among which the match between Danielson and Jericho stood out. Given the stars' caliber, the bout was expectedly a banger.

Although both the veterans initially looked to be on an even footing, it wasn't long before the American Dragon gained the upper hand. In the end, however, Jericho took down Danielson following a low blow.

Hangman in the quarters.Jericho in the semis.Moxley in the finals at Arthur Ashe.Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship. Add that to his already hall of fame legacy. https://t.co/AZ1El1lbUc

Will fate favor Danielson next week? Only time will tell.

Do you think Jericho will win over Bryan Danielson again? Sound off in the comments!

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...