"Mox heel turn incoming" - Twitter explodes as Jon Moxley announced to face WWE veteran on AEW Dynamite

Mox is one of wrestling's most beloved babyfaces.
Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 15, 2022 09:10 AM IST

As expected, Twitter couldn't keep calm after it became official that Jon Moxley would fight Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship on next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam special episode.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Moxley and Danielson won their respective matches against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho to advance to the finals of the World Championship Tournament. Moxley came to the ring moments after The American Dragon bested Le Champion. The two stablemates shook hands as the show went off the air.

Considering how good their previous encounter at Revolution 2022 was, fans are expecting another riveting contest. With the stakes much higher this round, it's safe to say that neither Moxley nor Danielson would let their association come into their way of going all out to win the gold.

Twitter was abuzz with countless reactions once the match was announced, with most viewers stoked about how memorable the clash could be. Some users also pointed out that William Regal, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, would have a tough time inside the commentary box calling the match.

On the other hand, some also mentioned how Jon Moxley could turn to the dark side to win his third world championship in All Elite Wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

William Regal calling Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley next week:#AEWDynamite https://t.co/x2spABvHyP
This will be 5 Star Banger next Week!! Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley) Vs Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson) #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/kGNciexLLh
@AEW @JonMoxley @bryandanielson @TBSNetwork Mox heel turn incoming! @ShutUpExcalibur saying: It's a setup! https://t.co/KoEXaoRIMN
I genuinely cannot think of anybody more deserving of the AEW world championship than Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson!will genuinely be happy with either of them as champ!nobody better to lead AEW. 🖤
William Regal when he has to be on commentary for Bryan DANIELSON vs Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship #AEWDynamite #AEWGrandSlam https://t.co/iwSWM66N7n
Jon Moxley VS Bryan Danielson next week is gonna be DOPE #AEWGrandSlam https://t.co/GKXcTMhUsJ
How incredible is it that AEW can be without CM Punk and Kenny Omega and just say "Okay, fine, we'll main event our show with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson instead"? #AEWDynamite
Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley II. Arthur Ashe Stadium with Bryan winning the whole thing.LFG https://t.co/2woKcl9ROK
Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley will main event AEW Grand Slam next week for the AEW World Championship.Wow. https://t.co/eKiy5PqBfR
Bryan Danielson or Jon Moxley….that’s hard one. But win-win either way. Going to be electric inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. #AEWDynamite
Bryan Danielson. Versus Jon Moxley. 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, but, for the AEW World title. This is history in the making. So sit back, relax, and watch the best of the best entertain you next week. https://t.co/lyik1WjnHl
Fantastic main event between Danielson & Jericho. I like it even more than their match at All Out.Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley for AEW World Championship at Grand Slam next week! LETS GOOOO 🔥#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBShttps://t.co/2M50wTLS2X

MJF could make his presence felt during Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's match

While there's no denying Jon Moxley and Danielson will tear the house down, it'll be interesting to see if MJF gets involved in any capacity during the match next week.

The Salt of the Earth has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship as he won the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

"I'm a demon you can't slay!" @The_MJF has his eyes firmly set on the #AEW World Championship! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/nlNj3eswK9

With Stokley Hathway's new stable, The Firm (which includes W.Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and The Gunn Club), on his side, MJF could play spoilsport in the much-awaited match.

Who do you see walking out as the AEW World Championship at next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam special? Sound off in the comments section below.

