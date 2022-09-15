"Mox heel turn incoming" - Twitter explodes as Jon Moxley announced to face WWE veteran on AEW Dynamite

As expected, Twitter couldn't keep calm after it became official that Jon Moxley would fight Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship on next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam special episode.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Moxley and Danielson won their respective matches against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho to advance to the finals of the World Championship Tournament. Moxley came to the ring moments after The American Dragon bested Le Champion. The two stablemates shook hands as the show went off the air.

Considering how good their previous encounter at Revolution 2022 was, fans are expecting another riveting contest. With the stakes much higher this round, it's safe to say that neither Moxley nor Danielson would let their association come into their way of going all out to win the gold.

Twitter was abuzz with countless reactions once the match was announced, with most viewers stoked about how memorable the clash could be. Some users also pointed out that William Regal, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, would have a tough time inside the commentary box calling the match.

On the other hand, some also mentioned how Jon Moxley could turn to the dark side to win his third world championship in All Elite Wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

MJF could make his presence felt during Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson's match

While there's no denying Jon Moxley and Danielson will tear the house down, it'll be interesting to see if MJF gets involved in any capacity during the match next week.

The Salt of the Earth has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship as he won the Casino Ladder Match at All Out.

With Stokley Hathway's new stable, The Firm (which includes W.Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and The Gunn Club), on his side, MJF could play spoilsport in the much-awaited match.

Who do you see walking out as the AEW World Championship at next week's Dynamite: Grand Slam special? Sound off in the comments section below.

