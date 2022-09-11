"Can just be the leader of The Bloodline" - Twitter erupts to top AEW star's photoshopped picture with the Roman Reigns-led WWE faction

As MJF subtly referenced The Bloodline after the recent episode of SmackDown went off air, Twitter had a field day, most notably with a photoshopped image.

The Salt of the Earth made his long-awaited AEW return at the All Out pay-per-view. Winning the Casino Ladder match under the devil's disguise, MJF secured a shot at the AEW World Championship. The 26-year-old made his presence known after the main event, making his title aspirations crystal clear.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Long Island lad indirectly deemed WWE "a real wrestling company'', making further references to Cody Rhodes and Triple H. The former Pinnacle leader recently took to Twitter to post a subtle reference to The Bloodline, the faction led by Roman Reigns. Echoing the faction's raised finger symbol of dominance, MJF got the world talking.

Witnessing the unexpected tweet, fans flooded in with their unique images and hilarious memes. However, one particular photoshopped image stood out, depicting childhood photos of every stablemate, including MJF's.

Here are some noteworthy reactions towards this particular photo:

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #Smackdown Roman Reigns Bloodline grows stronger every week! MJF acknowledges the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns Bloodline grows stronger every week! MJF acknowledges the Tribal Chief 😂 #Smackdown https://t.co/iPrDBrkr3p

Many fans contemplated about witnessing MJF and The Bloodline together:

ricefromtheJ @Slimreaper2k17 @Shady926 @QuincyMontalvo @The_MJF Well mjf can just be the leader of the bloodline in wwe that works too @Shady926 @QuincyMontalvo @The_MJF Well mjf can just be the leader of the bloodline in wwe that works too

MJF aired his thoughts on wrestling Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and MJF are undoubtedly two of the biggest heels in the wrestling business today. Time and again, the two performers have silenced their critics and won over the crowd with their performances.

While both Friedman and Roman Reigns have justified the given opportunities, the tempo of their respective journeys has been different.

Making an appearance on Barstool Rasslin', MJF opined that a match with The Tribal Chief would be ''tremendous'':

"I think me and [Reigns] would have a tremendous match, yeah. I think it’d be a friendly competition. I’d love to wrestle The Miz, there’s a lot of guys," said Friedman.

(You can read more here)

♥LaNyce Linde - (☝Roman Reigns 737 +156) BFF ☝👊♥️ @LaNyce_Linde this dream match MJF vs. Our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would like to see that? I would love to seethis dream match MJF vs. Our Tribal Chief Roman Reignswould like to see that? I would love to see 👀this dream match MJF vs. Our Tribal Chief Roman Reigns ❤☝ would like to see that? https://t.co/0jB7uwSuXW

MJF alluded to AEW World Title as a negotiating chip for the "2024 bidding war". He has long touted a future move to WWE and only time will tell what lies ahead for the young pro-wrestler.

Will MJF stay on AEW or join WWE when his current contract expires? sounds off in the comments section below!

