"Triple H would use him better than Tony does" - Twitter reacts with rage after former WWE Superstar Malakai Black suffered another pinfall loss at AEW All Out 

AEW star Malakai Black's repeated losses have instigated a heavy reaction from wrestling fans.

At the All Out pay-per-view, the House of Black faced Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro in a tag team match. The rivalry between them has been heating up for the last few weeks, and this was the first time they faced each other officially in the ring.

Despite the House of Black having better teamwork, their opponents proved to be too difficult to take down. After a lot of back and forth, Malakai Black had a moment alone in the ring with Sting. As he prepared to execute his finisher, Sting suddenly sprayed black mist on Black's.

Darby Allin was quick to capitalize as he pinned the Dutch Destroyer to pick up the win.

Fans were not happy with Malakai Black losing yet another consecutive brawl. This led to a barrage of comments on Twitter, calling out the apparently bad AEW booking.

Astro @dom23__ @WrestleBanana aew is my favorite promotion and malakai is one of if not my favorite wrestler. i think triple h would use him better than tony does. when he signed with aew i thought he’d get a crazy push.. @WrestleBanana aew is my favorite promotion and malakai is one of if not my favorite wrestler. i think triple h would use him better than tony does. when he signed with aew i thought he’d get a crazy push..

Hank Borden @DarbyAllinsDad @PepsWrestling Yeah, Sting wasn't gonna lose. Malaki Black looks to be going off tv for a while so all in all it was the right choice. @PepsWrestling Yeah, Sting wasn't gonna lose. Malaki Black looks to be going off tv for a while so all in all it was the right choice.

stale hotfries @Oladipo_SZN @BackupHangman Seems like tk always tries to get underneath guys over, but fail to get his real stars over. What has Darby, miro, malakai, starks,Andrade done in 2022 of any importance? @BackupHangman Seems like tk always tries to get underneath guys over, but fail to get his real stars over. What has Darby, miro, malakai, starks,Andrade done in 2022 of any importance?

reezy @AYYEREEZY



#AEWAllOut House of Black really gotta get some Ws man House of Black really gotta get some Ws man#AEWAllOut

DEV❕ @d3vnk Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps How would you rate this years #AEWAllOut PPV on a scale of 1-10? How would you rate this years #AEWAllOut PPV on a scale of 1-10? 9/10 wish HOB won but they lost for a good reason. hope malakai gets well soon. my favorite to watch twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… 9/10 wish HOB won but they lost for a good reason. hope malakai gets well soon. my favorite to watch twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Jake Schaus @JacobSchaus @_denisesalcedo Good ppv but Jericho winning and Malakai taking the pin wasnt what I would’ve done @_denisesalcedo Good ppv but Jericho winning and Malakai taking the pin wasnt what I would’ve done

Summer of Me @DoubleDragonXP @HoosierTrell Still lost a big match. Malakai got rolled up by a comedy tag team guy last week and now loses on PPV. It's unacceptable for me. @HoosierTrell Still lost a big match. Malakai got rolled up by a comedy tag team guy last week and now loses on PPV. It's unacceptable for me.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Dutch Destroyer in the coming weeks.

Malakai Black may be on the way out of AEW

Fans may have even more cause for distress, as Malakai Black's actions post-match may indicate that he is leaving the scene.

The rumour mill has recently focused on the former WWE star since it was widely claimed that he had requested his release. His match announcement for All Out quelled a lot of rumors, and it has also come to light that his release has been rejected.

According to reports, Black broke character after tonight's defeat to hug his teammates. He also blew a kiss to the spectators and bowed before leaving the ring.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out House of Black hugged, Malakai Black blew a kiss to the crowd and bowed on his way out

There have been no official reports of his next step yet. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what he does in the future.

Do you think Malakai Black is leaving AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali