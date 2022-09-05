"Triple H would use him better than Tony does" - Twitter reacts with rage after former WWE Superstar Malakai Black suffered another pinfall loss at AEW All Out 

AEW star Malakai Black's repeated losses have instigated a heavy reaction from wrestling fans.
At the All Out pay-per-view, the House of Black faced Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro in a tag team match. The rivalry between them has been heating up for the last few weeks, and this was the first time they faced each other officially in the ring.
Despite the House of Black having better teamwork, their opponents proved to be too difficult to take down. After a lot of back and forth, Malakai Black had a moment alone in the ring with Sting. As he prepared to execute his finisher, Sting suddenly sprayed black mist on Black's.
Darby Allin was quick to capitalize as he pinned the Dutch Destroyer to pick up the win.
Fans were not happy with Malakai Black losing yet another consecutive brawl. This led to a barrage of comments on Twitter, calling out the apparently bad AEW booking.
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the Dutch Destroyer in the coming weeks.
Malakai Black may be on the way out of AEW
Fans may have even more cause for distress, as Malakai Black's actions post-match may indicate that he is leaving the scene.
The rumour mill has recently focused on the former WWE star since it was widely claimed that he had requested his release. His match announcement for All Out quelled a lot of rumors, and it has also come to light that his release has been rejected.
According to reports, Black broke character after tonight's defeat to hug his teammates. He also blew a kiss to the spectators and bowed before leaving the ring.
There have been no official reports of his next step yet. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what he does in the future.
