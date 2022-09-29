"Look like The Rock after that promo" - Twitter roasts former WWE Superstar's inaugural promo on Dynamite 

Wrestling fans on Twitter poked fun at Saraya's first words on AEW Dynamite and even brought up WWE legend The Rock for comparisons.

During her first segment on the latest Dynamite episode, Saraya exclaimed that she would revolutionize the women's roster. She further emphasized her statement by repeating the word "revolution" thrice in one statement.

This prompted fans on Twitter to roast the former WWE Divas Champion's promo by linking it to the one Marina Shafir made recently on AEW Dark: Elevation about "violins" and "violence", which sounded repeated too.

Check out the reactions below:

Ed @Napoleon13579 @WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya @MarinaShafir That has some Sid "You're half the man that I am and I have half the brain that you do" energy. @WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya @MarinaShafir That has some Sid "You're half the man that I am and I have half the brain that you do" energy.

A user hilariously stated that Saraya made Shafir look like The Brahma Bull in terms of promo cutting.

Exact Schneider @FreakyDeakGifs Saraya making Marina Shafir look like The Rock after that promo. #AEWDynamite Saraya making Marina Shafir look like The Rock after that promo. #AEWDynamite

Another user claimed that The Problem was probably disgusted on the former Paige's promo.

Big Paul @LikeIron89 @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches @Saraya @MarinaShafir Marina Shafir is in the back breathing a sigh of relief that we can all stop talking about her bad promo skills @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches @Saraya @MarinaShafir Marina Shafir is in the back breathing a sigh of relief that we can all stop talking about her bad promo skills

Meanwhile, this fan opined that Saraya might be stepping up her promo game when she heard Shafir's remarks.

Rob @coparob @WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya @MarinaShafir when you hear the violence play, i bring the violence…Paige really stepping up her game to challenge Marina @WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya @MarinaShafir when you hear the violence play, i bring the violence…Paige really stepping up her game to challenge Marina

Also, some netizens were clueless as to what the former WWE Superstar really had to say.

TE @Tim2DaE @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches @Saraya @MarinaShafir I wonder what she was actually trying to say cuz she clearly messed it up @WhoIsDonStevens @aewbotches @Saraya @MarinaShafir I wonder what she was actually trying to say cuz she clearly messed it up

Moments after her "revolution" promo, Saraya's group, which was led by Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Madison Rayne, and Athena, was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker's group, which includes Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford.

Saraya seemingly took a subtle jab at WWE during her banter with former champion

During her exchange with Dr. Britt Baker, Saraya turned on the jets by saying that she finally has an employer who listens to her.

She quickly announced a lumberjack match between champion Toni Storm and challenger Serena Deeb. Afterward, Baker called out Deeb and the match got underway.

The former WWE Divas Champion commentated during the title bout, which saw Storm defeat Deeb via an Avalanche Piledriver from the middle rope to retain her women's championship.

It will be interesting to see if Saraya and Baker's paths cross each other inside a squared circle somewhere in the future.

