"Look like The Rock after that promo" - Twitter roasts former WWE Superstar's inaugural promo on Dynamite 

Wrestling fans on Twitter poked fun at Saraya's first words on AEW Dynamite and even brought up WWE legend The Rock for comparisons.
During her first segment on the latest Dynamite episode, Saraya exclaimed that she would revolutionize the women's roster. She further emphasized her statement by repeating the word "revolution" thrice in one statement.
This prompted fans on Twitter to roast the former WWE Divas Champion's promo by linking it to the one Marina Shafir made recently on AEW Dark: Elevation about "violins" and "violence", which sounded repeated too.
Check out the reactions below:
A user hilariously stated that Saraya made Shafir look like The Brahma Bull in terms of promo cutting.
Another user claimed that The Problem was probably disgusted on the former Paige's promo.
Meanwhile, this fan opined that Saraya might be stepping up her promo game when she heard Shafir's remarks.
Also, some netizens were clueless as to what the former WWE Superstar really had to say.
Moments after her "revolution" promo, Saraya's group, which was led by Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, Madison Rayne, and Athena, was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker's group, which includes Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford.
Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.
Saraya seemingly took a subtle jab at WWE during her banter with former champion
During her exchange with Dr. Britt Baker, Saraya turned on the jets by saying that she finally has an employer who listens to her.
She quickly announced a lumberjack match between champion Toni Storm and challenger Serena Deeb. Afterward, Baker called out Deeb and the match got underway.
The former WWE Divas Champion commentated during the title bout, which saw Storm defeat Deeb via an Avalanche Piledriver from the middle rope to retain her women's championship.
It will be interesting to see if Saraya and Baker's paths cross each other inside a squared circle somewhere in the future.
Do you think Saraya's promo was similar to Marina Shafir's? Sound off in the comments section.