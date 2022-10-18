"Should get bought out his contract and come back to WWE" - Twitter up in arms over whether top star has been booked better in AEW or under Triple H's leadership

Rumors of AEW's locker room being in disarray have circulated for quite some time. With Triple H leading the helm of WWE, many speculate that some stars will jump ship. Adam Cole has been the subject of much fan outcry, and Twitter recently took up arms over speculation surrounding him.

Adam Cole's NXT run has been hailed by many fans, and with Triple H bringing back many of his personal favorites, some have hoped for a rerun of the Undisputed Era.

Compared to his four years with WWE, Cole's AEW run has often been criticized online. However, much of his year with All Elite Wrestling has unfortunately been mired in injury. According to a recent report, his wrestling future could be in doubt regardless of where he finds himself.

In light of the report and a subsequent social media post, Twitter account @JobberNationTV made a bold statement regarding Adam Cole.

"AEW has killed Adam Cole's career. He will NEVER be the same guy he was back under Triple H's guidance. And I dont pity him. He made the decision to leave WWE when he was in position to do great things. You reap what you sow."

Despite many social media users seemingly vying for Cole to return to WWE, the reactions to the post largely leaned towards the star remaining with AEW:

Tom Gates @Thomasgates76 @JobberNationTV Is HHH your boyfriend? Adam Cole has been the same Adam Cole from ROH an PWG……. HHH had no influence on him is developmental…. You don’t seem to realize all the fed guys you cheer for are from somewhere else, or their daddy was a fed mark like you. @JobberNationTV Is HHH your boyfriend? Adam Cole has been the same Adam Cole from ROH an PWG……. HHH had no influence on him is developmental…. You don’t seem to realize all the fed guys you cheer for are from somewhere else, or their daddy was a fed mark like you.

Dom @Underrated_Dom @JobberNationTV Adam Cole should get bought out his contract and come back to WWE @JobberNationTV Adam Cole should get bought out his contract and come back to WWE

Stephen aka 'Chaos' @wienkmaster @JobberNationTV His injury killed his momentum. Not excusing aew for their practice but just calling a spade a spade @JobberNationTV His injury killed his momentum. Not excusing aew for their practice but just calling a spade a spade

Andrew Brown Bronxie Fanatic 🐢 @Drew33B @JobberNationTV Adam coke has been ruined in aew he was a mega star in nxt and could of easily been now w triple h @JobberNationTV Adam coke has been ruined in aew he was a mega star in nxt and could of easily been now w triple h

Andrei Bucton @AndreiDimitri64 @JobberNationTV Aside from him joining forces with The Elite and winning the Owen Hart tournament, I don't see him doing anything else in AEW. @JobberNationTV Aside from him joining forces with The Elite and winning the Owen Hart tournament, I don't see him doing anything else in AEW.

RPZ @RPZ28778647 @JobberNationTV Adam Cole is 5'5 180 maybe. Vince didn't like him because he can't draw money. UE was a good faction for NXT not the main roster. @JobberNationTV Adam Cole is 5'5 180 maybe. Vince didn't like him because he can't draw money. UE was a good faction for NXT not the main roster.

TheIWCSlayer @TheIwcSlayer @JobberNationTV Lmao hmmm one of the best NXT title runs vs. Winning a scam tourney to "honor" Owen Hart @JobberNationTV Lmao hmmm one of the best NXT title runs vs. Winning a scam tourney to "honor" Owen Hart

JH_Chase @JosephHaas2 @JobberNationTV Tell us you never watched Cole in ROH without saying. He arrived in NXT a star. What HHH did was not mess with him the way Vince would have. Cole is doing fine in AEW; the program misses him a lot and I hope he's back soon. @JobberNationTV Tell us you never watched Cole in ROH without saying. He arrived in NXT a star. What HHH did was not mess with him the way Vince would have. Cole is doing fine in AEW; the program misses him a lot and I hope he's back soon.

Preston Fox @prestonwfox @JobberNationTV To be fair Vince wanted him to shave his head and be a manager @JobberNationTV To be fair Vince wanted him to shave his head and be a manager

Rob-35 @ChiTownMark35

- Changing his name

- Getting a haircut

- Transitioning to Manager @JobberNationTV Great things like?- Changing his name- Getting a haircut- Transitioning to Manager @JobberNationTV Great things like?- Changing his name- Getting a haircut- Transitioning to Manager

Nikko Scott @78NIKatNITE



Went to company with his best friends and girl friends there. What a bad guy he is



You would know what that is like if you had any of those @JobberNationTV Ooh my Adam Cole is so bad for leaving WWEWent to company with his best friends and girl friends there. What a bad guy he isYou would know what that is like if you had any of those @JobberNationTV Ooh my Adam Cole is so bad for leaving WWEWent to company with his best friends and girl friends there. What a bad guy he isYou would know what that is like if you had any of those

While fans seem to be changing their tune when it comes to the comparisons between Adam Cole's stints under Triple H and Tony Khan, a wrestling veteran recently claimed that he believes AEW is keeping the extent of the star's injuries under wraps.

Adam Cole's physique has been subject to criticism in AEW, and Vince Russo believes that the star doesn't look unique

Wrestling is largely popular due to the larger-than-life personalities that step into the squared circle, which fans often recall over the technicalities of the matches. While this notion isn't as popular as it once was, veteran writer Vince Russo believes it's still important.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo critiqued the star's look and presentation.

"If there is one Adam Cole, I am okay. But the problem is when you have got 10 guys, [Mustafa] Ali, Johnny Gargano. When you've got 10 guys that look like this, now we got an issue. If it's just him, we can get it over." (4:35 onward)

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite I really miss Adam Cole ngl I really miss Adam Cole ngl https://t.co/0QOnBwOlvH

It remains to be seen if Adam Cole will remain with All Elite Wrestling, let alone continue his career. But regardless of where he ends up, the star clearly has a large fan following.

