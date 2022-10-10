"BRAYYYYYYY LETS GOOOOO" - Twitterati explodes after outrageous claims of top AEW star's return being better than Bray Wyatt's at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The wrestling world recently compared the pro wrestling returns of AEW star MJF and WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

The Salt of the Earth made his All Elite Wrestling return at the All Out pay-per-view, winning the Casino Ladder Match as the 'joker.' On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, he competed in his first singles match in 129 days, defeating Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta via submission.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt's last match in WWE was against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately, suffered a defeat on that night after interference from Alexa Bliss. Wyatt was released from WWE on July 31, 2021, ending a 12-year stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

He finally made his return in the ending stages of the Extreme Rules premium live event following weeks of hints about the White Rabbit character. Shortly after, the Twitterati compared the returns of MJF and Bray Wyatt, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

JFL @LabelleJf @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 MJF was better ? .. my god.. what I love about the aew fans or stans I should say is they believe themselves @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 MJF was better ? .. my god.. what I love about the aew fans or stans I should say is they believe themselves 😂

Cryptic @TheCrypticOmen @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 I love MJF to death, but his return doesn't even come close to this @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 I love MJF to death, but his return doesn't even come close to this

Dave @DX559 @WrestIeCringe

Threats of going to WWE.

A non wrestler winning his match.



I use to be an advertising executive. If he or Tony created content for me to sell, I'd be homeless and they would have creditors running down their throats. TK just has daddy's money. @Windham6 2-3 months radio silence.Threats of going to WWE.A non wrestler winning his match.I use to be an advertising executive. If he or Tony created content for me to sell, I'd be homeless and they would have creditors running down their throats. TK just has daddy's money. @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 2-3 months radio silence. Threats of going to WWE. A non wrestler winning his match. I use to be an advertising executive. If he or Tony created content for me to sell, I'd be homeless and they would have creditors running down their throats. TK just has daddy's money.

ExpressDunlop @ExpressDunlop @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 MJF return was terrible, basic. Cool return because we wanted him back but damn it was bad. they ruined a match for it and he returned at the end with everybody knowing it was him anyway @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 MJF return was terrible, basic. Cool return because we wanted him back but damn it was bad. they ruined a match for it and he returned at the end with everybody knowing it was him anyway

⚡️ @rxckss_ @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 Wyatt had the bigger reaction but both were good @WrestIeCringe @Windham6 Wyatt had the bigger reaction but both were good

Tony Khan recently disclosed if he held talks with Bray Wyatt about joining AEW before WWE return

During his latest interview with Ariel Helwani, Khan said that while he hasn't spoken with Bray Wyatt before, the current WWE Superstar is a "great guy."

The AEW President added that he wouldn't reveal details about "specific negotiations" for any talent:

"I don't want to talk about people I haven't talked to, but he's a great guy," said Khan. "I think I've said this in interviews before, so I wouldn't be giving anything away. He was at Chris Jericho's birthday party. I've never talked to him about that kind of a thing in person or anything. I think he's a tremendous talent. Same as I said before, I wouldn't want to comment on stuff with people's specific negotiations."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Across WWE’s official social media platforms, Bray Wyatt’s return so far in under 12 hours has…



Attained a rough estimate of over 7,730,000 views thus far.



Insane. Across WWE’s official social media platforms, Bray Wyatt’s return so far in under 12 hours has…Attained a rough estimate of over 7,730,000 views thus far.Insane. https://t.co/PgIBPcc89b

With Bray Wyatt making a major return at Extreme Rules, it will be interesting to see how Triple H books him in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Wyatt's WWE return at the recently-concluded premium live event? Let us know in the comments section below.

