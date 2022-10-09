"We are all tired of Roman" - Twitterverse erupts with Roman Reigns references in response to claims of 6-time WWE World Champion's overbearing presence on AEW programming

The wrestling world recently reacted to six-time WWE World Champion Chris Jericho being heavily featured on AEW programming.

The Wizard has had a bit of a career renaissance since forming the Jericho Appreciation Society faction. He has brought back two of his most famous personas, Lionheart and Painmaker, in some of his biggest matches against Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston. In addition to that, Jericho won the ROH World Title for the first time in his career by beating Claudio Castagnoli.

Meanwhile, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is in the middle of a historic reign at the sports entertainment juggernaut. He defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Reigns' most recent title defense came against Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle and has a major bout coming up against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

One Twitter user recently shared that they are "tired" of seeing Chris Jericho on weekly AEW programming. However, many didn't share the same opinion and even compared The Wizard to The Tribal Chief:

Matthew King @MatthewKing_15 @JobberNationTV We are all tired of Roman but crying about it isn’t gonna make him go away now will it? @JobberNationTV We are all tired of Roman but crying about it isn’t gonna make him go away now will it?

The Spots & Drops @TheSpotsDrops @JobberNationTV Honestly.. being honest as a WWE diehard here.. I’m tired of Roman on TV he needs a MASSIVE break from Tv, like 4 months @JobberNationTV Honestly.. being honest as a WWE diehard here.. I’m tired of Roman on TV he needs a MASSIVE break from Tv, like 4 months

funnywrasslin @funnywrasslin @JobberNationTV The aew world championship is playing second fiddle to his roh championship reign lol @JobberNationTV The aew world championship is playing second fiddle to his roh championship reign lol

apocalypse @apocaly98537848 @JobberNationTV Can’t wait to see Jericho vs Daniel Bryan again …….. notttttttttt @JobberNationTV Can’t wait to see Jericho vs Daniel Bryan again …….. notttttttttt

JrNow☄ @JrNow1 @MatthewKing_15 @JobberNationTV Roman is not even on tv his only there on special nights like Hogan in the 80s @MatthewKing_15 @JobberNationTV Roman is not even on tv his only there on special nights like Hogan in the 80s

Dustin @theedustin @JobberNationTV My friend who hasn’t watched wrestling in like over a decade messaged me and said “I didn’t know Chris Jericho was still wrestling? What is AEW? Is that a new WWE show?” @JobberNationTV My friend who hasn’t watched wrestling in like over a decade messaged me and said “I didn’t know Chris Jericho was still wrestling? What is AEW? Is that a new WWE show?” 😂😂😂

AEW President Tony Khan recently heaped praise on Chris Jericho

During his recent interview with Robbie Fox on My Mom's Basement, Tony Khan said that Chris Jericho is having a great year in pro wrestling. He then went on to add that the Jericho Appreciation Society leader is one of his "favorite wrestlers of all time":

"Chris Jericho is having the best year of his career. So if [he] is having the best year of his career, then you have to consider [him] the MVP too. He’s the other World Champion in AEW right now, he’s the ROH champion or the Ring of Jericho World Champion! I’ve been watching Chris Jericho for over 27 years and he’s one of my favorite wrestlers of all time," said Khan.

With Tony Khan having so much respect for Chris Jericho's career in the pro wrestling business, it will be interesting to see how he books the legend for the foreseeable future.

