"The JAS does not appreciate that last sentence" - Twitterverse flares up to Chris Jericho faction member seemingly teasing a retirement from AEW

Fans on the social media platform Twitter were puzzled about a series of tweets made by Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star Tay Melo, seemingly hinting at retirement.

Earlier, Melo thanked several wrestling promotions such as Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (also known as Triple A), WWE, and AEW. She even mentioned her move from her home country Brazil to the United States a couple of years ago.

The barrage of tweets left the Twitterverse wondering about Melo's future in the business as they gave their different opinions about it.

A fan noticed Melo's last sentence in which she thanked the pro wrestling industry and immediately responded sarcastically.

For those unaware, she is currently a member of JAS, which emphasizes sports entertainment.

CJ @frodijr @taymelo *The JAS does not appreciate that last sentence* haha @taymelo *The JAS does not appreciate that last sentence* haha

Another user claimed that the Brazilian star might change her persona in the future.

Meanwhile, several users were worried that Melo would leave AEW and the pro wrestling business altogether.

Here are some reactions:

kevin.. @sharksfan08 @taymelo please tell us you dont retire right ? @taymelo please tell us you dont retire right ?

However, there were also people who, instead of speculating about Melo's meaning in her recent tweets, focused on the positive and congratulated her on her success.

The Revolution 2022 @AewNo1 @taymelo You've been thriving and growing every year and soon you will become champ either taybs champ or women's champ @taymelo You've been thriving and growing every year and soon you will become champ either taybs champ or women's champ

KB⭐️ @kbanksstar @taymelo You've taken those chances and this past year you've shown another side to your character work. Keep up the good work! @taymelo You've taken those chances and this past year you've shown another side to your character work. Keep up the good work!

Moreover, another fan was happy that the AEW star appreciated her old roots.

Gene @jcksngn @taymelo I’m happy for you. I guess WWE isn’t all bad. I guess @taymelo I’m happy for you. I guess WWE isn’t all bad. I guess

A netizen made a suggestion for Melo, in terms of family. She and Guevara tied the knot back in June.

Josh @Tati58380427 @taymelo Come back home with Sammy this time @taymelo Come back home with Sammy this time

Finally, a user squashed any innuendos about the JAS member departing wrestling and that she was just reminiscing about her past experiences.

Jonathan D Rodriguez @thejrod_87 @taymelo Some fans are so weird in the comments. Not every tweet has a hidden meaning. Straight up reflection and being thankful for life’s blessings. @taymelo Some fans are so weird in the comments. Not every tweet has a hidden meaning. Straight up reflection and being thankful for life’s blessings.

Melo's last match was on the October 7th episode of AEW Rampage where she and Anna Jay (representing JAS) defeated the duo of Skye Blue and Madison Rayne.

AEW star Tay Melo expressed her appreciation to WWE

One of the companies Tay Melo shouted out in her tweets was WWE. She started her career in the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 as Taynara Conti and took part in two Mae Young Classics in 2017 and 2018.

The majority of her WWE run was on NXT (the Black and Gold era). At one point, she was rumored to be a part of The Undisputed Era when she was instructed by the trio to intervene in a triple threat match between Nikki Cross (Nikki A.S.H), Peyton Royce (now Cassie Lee) and Liv Morgan.

In a heartfelt tweet, she thanked WWE for discovering her from Brazil and giving her an opportunity to showcase her wrestling skills.

Check out the tweet below:

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me inand offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING https://t.co/SRublUR88G

However, after a four-year run, she was released by WWE on April 20, 2020 due to budget cuts from the pandemic. A couple of months later, she arrived at All Elite Wrestling on August 4, 2020.

What are your thoughts on Tay Melo's series of tweets earlier? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes