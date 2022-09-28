"Bring him back Tony" - Twitterverse wants to see 5-time WWE World Champion return to AEW after notorious incident

CM Punk's absence from the AEW roster is being felt already, as many fans took to Twitter to demand his return.

The Second City Saint's run in Tony Khan's promotion derailed at the All Out media scrum. After winning the AEW World Title for the second time, Punk went on a rant as he targeted the EVPs of the company (The Elite) and Hangman Page for their actions.

Minutes after the public appearance, a massive backstage brawl reportedly broke out as Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks went into Punk's locker room. The altercation was apparently violent, with Ace Steel allegedly biting Omega and one of the Bucks getting hit by a chair.

Since then, the five-time WWE World Champion has been off-screen owing to an injury. His recovery is expected to take several months, during which he will seemingly not be featured in AEW. Furthermore, whether he will ever be back in the promotion is still an unanswered question.

Amidst all the speculation, several fans took to Twitter to express how the Second City Saint was missed.

𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚘 ⛱ @HNCHDynamite I can’t be the only one who misses seeing CM Punk on AEW television. I can’t be the only one who misses seeing CM Punk on AEW television. https://t.co/hhVVVuMwUa

TKO @wrestling_tko @HNCHDynamite Still hoping it’s an elaborate work to give Punk heat when he is ready to come back while simultaneously giving Omega more time to heal + the Bucks a much needed break. I’m probably way wrong which is why I said hope. It’s a small chance @HNCHDynamite Still hoping it’s an elaborate work to give Punk heat when he is ready to come back while simultaneously giving Omega more time to heal + the Bucks a much needed break. I’m probably way wrong which is why I said hope. It’s a small chance

Cam @BigCTCB @HNCHDynamite Weekly Punk/MJF segments. Elite returns. Takeshita on his way back. We were so close to some brilliant TV @HNCHDynamite Weekly Punk/MJF segments. Elite returns. Takeshita on his way back. We were so close to some brilliant TV

Trevor @Tdw221 @HNCHDynamite More than ever. I know fans like some of the talent in AEW, but you can't, for the life of me, tell me their stuff is as substantial and impactful as anything Punk does. Not even a sniff. MJF is the only one who comes close. @HNCHDynamite More than ever. I know fans like some of the talent in AEW, but you can't, for the life of me, tell me their stuff is as substantial and impactful as anything Punk does. Not even a sniff. MJF is the only one who comes close.

ᴘʀɪɴᴄᴇ  @PrinceofAEW @HNCHDynamite You’re not the only one. We’ll see him back when he’s fully recovered @HNCHDynamite You’re not the only one. We’ll see him back when he’s fully recovered 🙏

Jacob Grondy @JGprowrestling @HNCHDynamite I miss him. you never know what he would say and he brought a big fight feel to all his matches just because of his legendary status. @HNCHDynamite I miss him. you never know what he would say and he brought a big fight feel to all his matches just because of his legendary status.

As of now, there has been no news of his exact return date. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will be back in AEW.

CM Punk was recently spotted for the first time in public after the backstage brawl at AEW All Out

Since the infamous backstage altercation, the Second City Saint has kept a low profile until very recently.

A photo of him with a young fan recently surfaced on social media. CM Punk can be seen wearing a brace on his left arm, presumably due to the injury he suffered at All Out.

ev🕯 @cmsapphic NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM NEW RECENT PIC OF CM PUNK IN TEARS I MISSED HIM https://t.co/VLL3wAmkRS

With his recovery expected to take a long time, only time will tell when he will be fit enough to compete in the ring again.

