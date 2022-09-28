"Bring him back Tony" - Twitterverse wants to see 5-time WWE World Champion return to AEW after notorious incident

CM Punk's absence from the AEW roster is being felt already, as many fans took to Twitter to demand his return.
The Second City Saint's run in Tony Khan's promotion derailed at the All Out media scrum. After winning the AEW World Title for the second time, Punk went on a rant as he targeted the EVPs of the company (The Elite) and Hangman Page for their actions.
Minutes after the public appearance, a massive backstage brawl reportedly broke out as Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks went into Punk's locker room. The altercation was apparently violent, with Ace Steel allegedly biting Omega and one of the Bucks getting hit by a chair.
Since then, the five-time WWE World Champion has been off-screen owing to an injury. His recovery is expected to take several months, during which he will seemingly not be featured in AEW. Furthermore, whether he will ever be back in the promotion is still an unanswered question.
Amidst all the speculation, several fans took to Twitter to express how the Second City Saint was missed.
As of now, there has been no news of his exact return date. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he will be back in AEW.
CM Punk was recently spotted for the first time in public after the backstage brawl at AEW All Out
Since the infamous backstage altercation, the Second City Saint has kept a low profile until very recently.
A photo of him with a young fan recently surfaced on social media. CM Punk can be seen wearing a brace on his left arm, presumably due to the injury he suffered at All Out.
With his recovery expected to take a long time, only time will tell when he will be fit enough to compete in the ring again.
