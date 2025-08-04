Two major former AEW stars spotted at SummerSlam 2025

Two former AEW stars confirmed they were in attendance tonight at WWE SummerSlam. They mentioned which match on the card they were paying close attention to.Today is the second night of this two-day event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which is considered one of the promotion's biggest PLEs in the calendar year. SummerSlam Sunday featured a total of six major matches on the card. A report earlier tonight stated that both The Hardy Boyz were in attendance.Matt Hardy himself confirmed this by posting a photo of himself and his brother Jeff at SummerSlam as part of the crowd. The two looked ecstatic about the event, and the caption revealed which match they were looking forward to - the six-pack Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.&quot;TLC anyone? #WWESummerslam,&quot; Matt posted.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former AEW star also took a shot at CM PunkFollowing the shocking ending to Night One of SummerSlam, Matt Hardy took to social media to react to Seth Rollins cashing in on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.The former AEW star thanked Rollins for what he did, as this was payback for when Punk cashed in on Jeff Hardy in 2009. Matt seemed to enjoy how The Straight Edge Superstar got a taste of his own medicine.&quot;Yo @WWERollins… Thank you for avenging my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND tonight at #WWESummerSlam! @WWE,&quot; Matt wrote.It is never a good moment for the star who is being cashed in on, but these have made for several memorable moments over the past few decades. The history of the Money in the Bank contract will always be a part of WWE's legacy. Several of its pioneers are no longer with the company and have moved to AEW, but this does not take anything away from the legacy they have left.