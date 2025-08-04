  • home icon
  Two major former AEW stars spotted at SummerSlam 2025

Two major former AEW stars spotted at SummerSlam 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 04, 2025 01:04 GMT
WWE SummerSlam is taking place this weekend at the MetLife Stadium
WWE SummerSlam is taking place this weekend at MetLife Stadium [Photo: WWE Official X account and AEW website]

Two former AEW stars confirmed they were in attendance tonight at WWE SummerSlam. They mentioned which match on the card they were paying close attention to.

Today is the second night of this two-day event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which is considered one of the promotion's biggest PLEs in the calendar year. SummerSlam Sunday featured a total of six major matches on the card. A report earlier tonight stated that both The Hardy Boyz were in attendance.

Matt Hardy himself confirmed this by posting a photo of himself and his brother Jeff at SummerSlam as part of the crowd. The two looked ecstatic about the event, and the caption revealed which match they were looking forward to - the six-pack Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Trending
"TLC anyone? #WWESummerslam," Matt posted.

Check out the post below:

The former AEW star also took a shot at CM Punk

Following the shocking ending to Night One of SummerSlam, Matt Hardy took to social media to react to Seth Rollins cashing in on CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The former AEW star thanked Rollins for what he did, as this was payback for when Punk cashed in on Jeff Hardy in 2009. Matt seemed to enjoy how The Straight Edge Superstar got a taste of his own medicine.

"Yo @WWERollins… Thank you for avenging my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND tonight at #WWESummerSlam! @WWE," Matt wrote.

It is never a good moment for the star who is being cashed in on, but these have made for several memorable moments over the past few decades. The history of the Money in the Bank contract will always be a part of WWE's legacy. Several of its pioneers are no longer with the company and have moved to AEW, but this does not take anything away from the legacy they have left.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
bell-icon Manage notifications