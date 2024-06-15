Two massive ex-AEW stars officially added to TNA's roster page

Two former AEW stars have been officially added to TNA's roster page. The stars being discussed here are Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Matt Hardy returned to TNA at Rebellion on April 20, 2024, where he attacked TNA World Champion Moose.

The veteran locked horns with Moose in a Broken Rules Match for the championship at the Against All Odds PPV last night. Following his defeat to Moose, the latter's stablemates from The System attacked Matt and his wife. Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Joe Hendry tried to save them from the attack but were unsuccessful.

A few minutes later, the legendary Jeff Hardy made a surprise appearance to save his brother. The Charismatic Enigma had a steel chair in his hand, which he used to neutralize the rival team. Jeff then hit the TNA World Champion with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb before uniting his brother, Matt.

Trending

The Hardy Boyz are now officially back on the TNA roster. The company recently added the duo to its roster page.

Expand Tweet

Ex-AEW star Matt Hardy comments on Jeff Hardy's return to TNA

Jeff Hardy's AEW contract ended recently, and the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wasted no time in making his presence felt in TNA Wrestling.

Following Jeff's arrival at the company, Matt Hardy took to his Twitter (X) account to share his happiness.

"The GOATs [SIC] are FNing BACK!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jeff Hardy also broke his silence after his return to TNA Wrestling. The veteran star stated that TNA was his ''new heaven!''

"I will say that hell froze over, but heaven has had it out for me all along, and TNA is my new heaven. Thank you!" he said.

It will be interesting to see how the legendary tag team fares in their latest stint in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.