Two more members of Dustin and Cody Rhodes’ family set to make wrestling debut

Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin Rhodes carry on, and and are building upon, the unparalleled legacy of their father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Now, two more members of the Rhodes family are set to make their wrestling debut.

The Natural is still an active in-ring performer currently signed with All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes is also involved in running the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, which he opened in 2020. A forthcoming showcase organized by the institute will mark the debut appearance of two new stars carrying the Rhodes name.

Taking to X/Twitter, Dustin Rhodes revealed that his nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes will feature on an upcoming RWA event on March 24, 2024. The duo, dubbed The Texas Outlaws, are set to compete in a two-out-of-three falls match for new RWA Tag Team Title.

"The #Rhodes Legacy is strong and growing. Introducing my nephews Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, #TheTexasOutlaws who will make their debut at #RWA's showcase this Sunday March 24th at 7/6 central on #RWA's @youtube channel in the main event 2 out of 3 falls 30 minute time limit for the new #RWATagTeamChampionship Please tune in Sunday. #prowrestling #YouTube RT please!" tweeted Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes teased a WrestleMania 40 appearance to aid Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is currently engaged in an intense rivalry with The Bloodline. The American Nightmare is scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of Wrestlemania XL. The outcome of the match is set to decide the stipulation for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against The Tribal Chief on Night Two.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated tag bout, The Brahma Bull has taken multiple shots at Cody Rhodes, going so far as to make comments about his pet and his mother. He even name-dropped Dustin Rhodes on a SmackDown episode to disrespect his brother.

All this led to online speculations suggesting that the former Goldust may pop up at The Show of Shows to help The American Nightmare to finish his story. Dustin Rhodes himself added to the rumors through his social media activity.

A user on X/Twitter shared his belief that the AEW star will return to WWE at WrestleMania 40 to aid Cody Rhodes in overcoming The Bloodline. Dustin liked the user's tweet, seemingly teasing a prospective appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Dustin Rhodes liked an interesting tweet regarding an appearance at WrestleMania XL

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes manages to dethrone Roman Reigns at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Philadelphia.

