Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua to appear at AEW All In? Wrestling veteran makes a huge pitch

With AEW All In on the horizon, the event billed as the biggest wrestling show in history is starting to take shape. Although the entire match card has not yet been revealed yet, thus far, no celebrities have been slated to appear at the Wembley Stadium spectacle. However, a veteran believes Tony Khan would be best served having some of boxing's biggest names feature at the event.

During a recent episode of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan suggested having Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua show up at AEW's August 27th bonanza.

With Fury having appeared on WWE programming before and Joshua coming off the back of a massive knockout victory, it would make sense for AEW to lean into the trending popularity of boxing in England by having two of the sport's top megastars make an appearance at All In.

"[WWE] used Tyson Fury one time. It was in [Saudi Arabia], and they didn’t make a big thing out of it. Well, boxing is at a zenith right now in England. [Anthony] Joshua just knocked out a guy last weekend. Fury’s coming back to fight. I would bring one of those guys in and do something with them," Sullivan said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Whether this comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, Fury and Joshua would undoubtedly add an extra layer of exposure to the AEW event, and Tony Khan will need to pull out all the stops to ensure that All In is a success.

AEW All In's ridiculous ticket sales

When it was announced that AEW would be hosting an event at Wembley Stadium, many thought that the promotion had simply made a mistake when announcing the venue. But several months later, it looks as though the Jacksonville-based company is well on its way to putting on the biggest wrestling show in history.

According to WrestleTix, All In has sold over 80,000 tickets and is on the verge of smashing the paid live attendance record for a wrestling show set by WrestleMania 32 at the AT&T Stadium in 2016.

